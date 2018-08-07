A local man will not receive the status of a felon, and the penalties that come with it, after a judge invoked the first offender statute.
Joseph McGriff, of Laramie, appeared in District Court on Wednesday for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to felony taking or disposing of property. According to court documents, McGriff and his co-defendant Logan Strayer were accused of breaking into vehicles and stealing firearms.
As McGriff was only 19 years old, a felony conviction would have a heavy effect on his life. He would not be able to vote, own a firearm or receive government money for schooling.
McGriff was represented by defense attorney Tom Fleener, who said his client was a good kid, and during the entire court proceedings, he never tried to pass the blame to anyone else. McGriff was constantly in contact with him, Fleener said.
Community members also spoke in defense of McGriff’s character, including John Williams, a teacher at the Laramie LDS Institute, and Will Plumb, a teacher at Laramie High School.
Williams said he met McGriff while teaching a class on world religions. He said McGriff was an active member of the class, and he even led a devotional when Williams taught on Catholicism. McGriff’s religion was on display in the courtroom, as he clutched a white rosary in his hand while he listened to Williams, then Plumb.
Plumb knew the defendant through classes he taught at the high school. He said McGriff would often stay after classes to speak with him. Plumb said McGriff would shoulder a lot of responsibility and would never shy away from taking blame. In fact, Plumb said he would even trust McGriff to look after his children.
After people spoke for him, McGriff stood up to talk to the judge himself. He still clutched his rosary and emotion tinged his voice as he addressed the court.
“I am very sorry for what I have done,” McGriff said.
He said he is taking responsibility for what he did and knew what he was doing was wrong as he committed the crime. He said he was not going to blame anyone else for his actions.
Judge Tori Kricken of the Albany County Second Judicial Court said she read the presentence investigation report about him, a document compiled about his past criminal record and life up to the sentencing. Kricken said to McGriff what she read does match up with the crime he committed and asked him why he did it.
McGriff responded he wanted to be a lookout for his friend to keep him safe, and he was stealing because he needed the money. Ultimately, he said he was not sure why he did it.
It was a tough decision for the court, Kricken said. The plea deal was for McGriff to not receive felony status under the first offender state statute, but there were two strikes against him. Kricken said the theft of guns and the fact the crime was several incidents, not just one, counted against him. However, Kricken decided to invoke the first offender statute for McGriff. She said being young with no history of substance abuse and his willingness to take responsibility weighed strongly in his favor.
McGriff was sentenced to three years of probation, paying restitution for the property stolen, 100 hours of community service and writing apology letters to the victims. Fleener said McGriff already started to write the letters without the prompting of the court.
