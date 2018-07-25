Big changes under way at Laramie’s airport are indicative of its success, the airport manager said recently.
Laramie Regional Airport is repaving its main runway and has plans to expand the terminal with money from the sixth penny sales tax.
Laramie Regional Airport Manager Jack Skinner said the main runway is currently under going renovations. Airports try to get about 15 years out of a runway, and the main runway was put down in 1992, he said. Its now exceeded its useful life and has started to deteriorate.
The new runway will be safer and will include features such as improved friction for landings and water drainage, Skinner said.
The paving and reopening of the main runway is expected to be done within 30 days. Work will continue after with construction of LED signs and other electrical services, he said.
Planes are now being forced to use a secondary, shorter runway.
Combined with the thin air and warm weather, fewer seats have been sold to compensate for fuel for planes to take off, Skinner said.
He said money from Federal Aviation Administration grant is being used to fund the runway renovations. The airport will also be receiving about $7 million from the sixth-penny sales tax if it passes in August. The funds will be used to expand and remodel the airport terminal.
The terminal was built in 1960 and it needs expansion, Skinner said.
The building was constructed before there was a need for passenger screening, and he said the necessary security machines take up a lot of floor space.
There are only 28 seats in the room after screening, and planes with 50 passengers fly out of the airport. The holding room would be one of the major improvements, but the airport would also improve other things like bathrooms, the ticket counter and private bag screening — all things that would improve passenger experience, Skinner said.
The improvements are needed because of the success Laramie Regional Airport has been seeing, Skinner said. Because there have been SkyWest United Express flights out of Laramie Regional Airport since November 2012, the airport has seen a doubling in passengers in two years. In the past year, 31,000 passengers have gone through the airport.
Skinner said passenger numbers have steadily been increasing. Laramie Regional Airport will be moving 50-70 passenger jets within 10 years, and a bigger terminal and runway are needed to accommodate the traffic. The University of Wyoming has had a huge effect on the airport, Skinner said. Both chartered sports flights and students traveling during holidays have increased the number of passengers, he said.
"Big changes under way at Laramie’s airport are indicative of its success, the airport manager said recently." Success being defined as successfully reaching deep into the taxpayer's pocket to maintain this playground for the 1%.
