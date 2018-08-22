Laramie mayor edges advance in council race

Mayor Andi Summerville narrowly moved on to the general election Tuesday, with newcomer Brian Harrington advancing in Ward 1 to the November general election for Laramie City Council. The race for Ward 3 is anyone’s game.
The primary for City Council selects two candidates for each seat to be on the general election ballot. The candidates garnering the most votes are not guaranteed a seat on the council. In races where more than one seat is open, including Ward 3, the number of candidates chosen to be on the general election ballot will be twice the number of seats.
This year’s election will see a large change for the City Council. At the very least, a third of the council seats will have new occupants as Councilman Dave Paulekas, Councilwoman Phoebe Stoner and Councilman Klaus Hanson are all stepping down from their posts at the end of 2018. While Paulekas and Hanson are retiring at the end of their terms, Stoner is not. Instead, she is vacating her seat halfway through the term to which she was appointed. That leaves one of the seats in Ward 1 as a two-year term, instead of the normal four-year term. As many as five seats could see a new council member occupying them if both incumbents are defeated.
Harrington counts majority of votes
In the Ward 1 two-year seat, Brian Harrington and Victor Bershinsky will be moving on to the general election. A total of 1,248 people voted in Ward 1. Harrington received 437 votes and Bershinsky received 245.
Harrington said he felt appreciative of all those who voted for him. He said he ran a grassroots campaign and received money from over 50 contributors. Harrington spent $5,000 according to campaign filings. For the general election, he plans on getting out and hearing more from West Laramie.
Bershinsky said he appreciated everyone coming out to vote not only for local, but other important measures and races on the ballot. He said he plans on doing more of the same when it comes to the general election. He said he wants to focus on the issues important to Laramie, particularly infrastructure improvements in West Laramie.
Tight race between Summerville and Stalder
In the four-year seat in Ward 1, Laramie Mayor Andi Summerville and Jessica Stalder earned their position on the general election ballot. The race for first place was extremely close, with Summerville edging out Stalder with 10 more votes at 450.
Summerville said she offers her thanks to her opponents and congratulates Stalder on making it through. More importantly, she said she wanted to thank Ward 1 for voting for her. For the general election, she plans on meeting more with Ward 1 residents to listen and hear what they want. She also would like to thank all of Albany County for passing the sixth penny tax.
Stalder said she was grateful for everyone who turned out to vote for her. She said it was a huge turnout and appreciated the support. She said she will continuing doing what she has previously done on the campaign trail, knocking on doors and talking with voters in Ward 1. She said she will continue saying what she has previously, as it is really what she believes in.
Weaver locks down his position
In an uncontested race, Paul Weaver earned 1,018 of the 1,392 votes cast in Ward 2 for city council. Twenty-five votes were for write-in candidates, and 349 did not vote for anyone. Announcement of write-in candidates will be Friday. Weaver did not return a request for comment.
Ward 3 up for grabs
Laramie’s Ward 3 had 3,004 votes for the 4 spots available for the general election ballot. These numbers are higher than other wards as voters were able to cast two votes in the race. In first, Erin O’Doherty received 599 votes. Second was current Councilman Bryan Shuster at 496 votes. Christina Maki came in third with 467 votes. Karl McCraken secured the last position with 312 votes.
“I’m delighted,” O’Doherty said. Ward 3, she said, needs to be more representative of students, since she thinks it has the largest concentration of 18-20-year-old voters in the state. While she is not a student herself, she said she wants to connect a lot with students to bring their issues forward. She said she will talk to more voters for the general, especially students.
Seeking his fourth term, Shuster said he was very glad people voted for him. He is the only incumbent in the race for Ward 3. Shuster said he will campaign more for the general election, including attending luncheons and speaking to groups throughout the city.
McCraken said he would like to thank everyone who came out to vote. He said he is going to work harder on the general election to earn his place on City Council.
Maki did not respond to a request for comment.
