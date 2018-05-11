Laramie man killed in traffic collision

A Laramie man and two other people were killed Tuesday in a head-on traffic collision on Wyoming Highway 120 near Thermopolis. This incident was the 29th fatal collision on Wyoming highways this year so far.
According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol news release, Kolten Moss, 18, was traveling southbound on Highway 120, crossed the center line and eventually went off the road. As Moss attempted to get back in his lane, his vehicle collided head-on with a northbound Winnebago, resulting in his death and the deaths of the camper’s occupants, Ib Jensen, 75, and Elsebeth Jensen, 72, both from Cannes, France.
Both vehicles were engulfed in flames as a result of the incident, highway patrol information states.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Kyle McKay said additional information about the collision is not available at this time.
Tuesday’s incident was the 29th fatality on Wyoming highways this year, but it is close to the 34 fatalities that occurred in 2017, he said. The number of these types of incidents each year and specifics can vary, such as how there were 16 of these collisions in 2016 and 44 in 2015.
“This (incident) is kind of unusual in nature because there was a vehicle that burst into flames, and two vehicles burned up,” McKay said. “One thing that we are seeing that is common is a lot of our fatalities (on state highways) are involving unrestrained occupants within the vehicle.”
Albany County School District Superintendant Jubal Yennie said Moss graduated from Rock River School in 2017 and because he was a recent graduate, the school district sent counselors to the school to speak with students who knew him.
“We had counselors out there (Wednesday),” Yennie said. “(Rock River School) is looking at doing a memorial service next week at the high school out there.”
McKay said a combination of unpredictable weather patterns, poor traveling habits and an increase of people on the highways are common contributors to collisions during the transition from spring to summer.
“These circumstances go in waves,” he said. “When we have the summer months approaching, we have more people driving out on the highways long distances because people are traveling, vacationing, heading to sporting events.”
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recommends people who are traveling stay aware of road and weather conditions as well as do everything they can to make sure they reach their destination safely, McKay said.
“This is the time of year where we get freak spring storms that drop a lot of snow in a quick amount of time and cause bad road conditions,” he said. “Take alternative routes if you have to and do not try to press anything if you do not need to. It is also getting hotter out there — it gets hotter within your vehicle — so make sure you are plenty rested and if you do get tired pull over and get some rest before you start continuing your journey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.