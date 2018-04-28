After a major wind event resulted in more trash than usual blowing from the Laramie Landfill onto nearby properties, city employees worked quickly to mitigate the errant waste, including offering to clean up others’ property if given permission.
Laramie Landfill Solid Waste Division Manager Brooks Webb said fences are able to keep most of the garbage from blowing away, there were some pieces that made their way downwind and on to other properties.
“When you have these winds that are gusting at 60 mph, honestly all you can do is pick it up as it goes,” Webb said. “As trash gets dumped out of the trucks, it tends to blow away, so those fences do a really good job at catching them right there at what we call the working phase — where the trash is dumped.”
The landfill has spent about $125,000 on wind fences in the last few years, he said. If those fences do not stop escaping trash, several other fences are in place, along with employees responsible for collecting litter, Webb said.
“As the litter goes out, we have laborers on site that pick up the litter and we have just recently brought in two provisional laborers — we do that every spring — and their primary function is just litter,” he said. “(In 2017), we spent a total of 1,844 hours just doing litter collection.”
Webb said because landfills are naturally messy places, it is important to make sure messes created by discarded items at the landfill are cleaned as soon as possible to decrease their impact on surrounding land owners. To help make sure the landfill is able to keep trash out of the surrounding area, there is an agreement with the landowner to be able to collect runaway trash on the property, he said.
“If I lived next door from the landfill, I wouldn’t want the litter blowing off of it on to my property so I totally understand and feel for the neighbors out there,” Webb said. “We recently sent out letters to the surrounding property owners, letting them know that, with their permission, we would come on their property and pick up litter.”
Albany County resident Ret Nowell lives downwind of the landfill. He said during the recent wind event, one of the fences on his property collected a lot of trash from the landfill.
“There was quite a bit of trash stuck (along one of the fences) but it was just on that fence line,” Nowell said. “I know they sent me that letter, I got that this weekend, asking for our permission to come onto our property to pick up trash that had blown, I haven’t seen anybody over here before I got that letter but the trash is gone, it might have blown somewhere else.”
Webb said Laramie residents can help prevent trash from blowing out of the landfill during high wind events, by bagging their garbage before handing it over to the landfill.
“One of the big things we do is we ask people to please bag up your trash, there is a city ordinance that requires people to bag their trash, and that alone helps us a bunch,” he said. “When we get the high winds like that coming through there, there is nothing that is going to completely stop the litter from blowing.”
