As people prepared the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center on Saturday for the once-a-year event, Laramie High School students put on their new formal wear and picked up floral decorations in preparation for many of the student’s first promenade, or prom.
For weeks, students prepared for the dance, finding dates, getting formal attire and accessories, as well as making plans with friends. Because prom is more formal than other dances the school hosts, students have enjoyed the process of getting ready for it, LHS junior Baxter Tuggle said.
“It is going to be fun just because people get a lot more excited in general for prom,” Tuggle said. “Homecoming is more casual, you can go in like a polo or something and it doesn’t really matter. Prom is a little more serious, people take it a little more seriously, like with the corsages and stuff like that.”
LHS senior Maggie Clerkin said she is one of many students who attended the dance Saturday.
“I am excited to go to prom and hang out with my friends,” Clerkin said before the dance. “It is my senior year and I wanted to go to prom for my last year. It is just kind of something you do, you have to go at least once.”
Many of the students attending prom plan to be part of a larger group before and during the event, even if they have dates, LHS junior Jason Vanlandingham said.
“A lot of people want to go because all their friends are going and the people who don’t have dates will just go with their friends,” Vanlandingham said. “We made reservations for Altitude, even though there is going to be a bunch of people there and I think that all the girls that I am going with, that my girlfriend is going with, they have a hotel room that they rented out and they are going to get ready there.”
He said because Laramie has limited options when it comes to providing men’s formalwear, getting clothing such as tuxedos and suits can be difficult.
“I had to go buy a tux and the only place in Laramie to buy a tux is Mountain Valley Bridal, so that was kind of hard because so many people went there,” Vanlandingham said in preparation for prom. “I bought the corsage from a flower shop on Grand Avenue … and then I had to buy tickets, which were $50. It was pretty expensive but it is going to be worth it.”
LHS sophomore Meadow Flores said when her boyfriend, who is a junior, asked her to go with him, she ordered a dress online and searched all over Laramie for shoes that would match its color. Along with having difficulty finding her shoes, Flores also had trouble deciding what makeup to use.
“I do not really wear that much makeup and I feel like I should probably at least do that for prom,” she said. “So, I had to go buy a bunch of makeup and makeup brushes and that was probably the hardest part because I do not have any opinion when it comes to makeup.”
Vanlandingham said he and other students put a lot of thought into the vehicles they want to take.
“I was going to take my grandpa’s Cadillac but it doesn’t match our suits,” he said. “We wanted a car that would match our suits so we thought it would be cool to do that so I am going to take my dad’s truck.”
