Laramie’s coffers should receive $175,000 from Rocky Mountain Power as “impact assistance” in response to the construction of the Gateway West transmission lines, which will bring power from a substation near Glenrock to western Idaho via nearly 1,000 miles of transmission lines.
As part of the project’s permitting process, Rocky Mountain Power was required to study which communities lie within a 90-minute commute of the project and could need greater public services as a result of the influx of workers.
Laramie City Manager Janine Jordan said she relied on the glut of information to estimate the impact to city services. She estimates a 1 percent increase in calls for services.
“More people in the community clearly impacts our emergency services,” she said.
Rocky Mountain Power expects, at the project’s peak, 61 non-local workers will be staying in Albany County.
Albany County’s government is also set to receive $62,827 from Rocky Mountain Power.
In total, the company is set to pay $7.9 million to communities across Wyoming.
The company submitted its industrial siting application to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality in July. A hearing is scheduled for October.
Construction is currently scheduled to begin in April 2019 and be completed by October 2020.
