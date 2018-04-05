The Laramie Foster Closet is celebrating its recent move into the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield, with an open house and grand opening celebration tonight.
After opening about a year ago to serve foster families in Albany County, the Foster Closet is transitioning from an unheated shipping container into a space with heat, light, a fitting room and more storage.
“Nothing’s changed about the heart of what we do, we just get to do it in a prettier place,” said Jenni Vazqueztell, who started the organization with her husband, Alan.
The Laramie Foster Closet provides foster families with new or gently used clothing, baby gear, furniture, car seats, school supplies, sporting equipment and other necessities for kids of all ages. The aim is to support foster families when they take children into their homes. Families often don’t know the age or gender of their child ahead of time, making it hard to prepare for a child who could arrive with no belongings.
Inside the room on the third floor of the Civic Center, rows of bars holding clothing sorted by size and gender line two walls, flanking a fitting room in the corner. Another wall holds shelves full of shoes. Large windows take up most of the fourth wall.
An adjacent storage room holds mattresses, car seats, dressers and more.
Vazqueztell said the organization gave away more than 3,000 items of clothing in the last year, along with $4,000 in car seats.
“That’s a huge cost,” she said.
The Vazqueztells opened the Laramie Foster Closet about a year ago after moving to Laramie from Florida with their two sons, who are 3 and 5. They wasted no time continuing their practice of acting as foster parents.
The Wyoming Department of Family Services places children in foster care who have been removed from their homes. Children are removed for many reasons, including abuse and neglect.
Children can remain in foster care for a short time, or for many months, though the end goal is reunification with their family. In the meantime, foster families aim to provide a stable home as well as food, clothing and other needs.
Vazqueztell said many children arrive at their foster home with nothing but the clothing they’re wearing. The state reimburses families for their expenses, but families sometimes can’t provide all the necessities right away.
According to national reports, about 1,100 children entered foster care in Wyoming in 2015. That number has grown every year since 2011. About 70 percent are eventually reunited with their families.
Vazqueztell said Albany County currently has a dozen licensed foster families.
The Foster Closet’s original location was a storage unit in the parking lot of First Christian Church. It wasn’t heated and didn’t have lights or windows, and it was considerably smaller than a room at the Civic Center.
Michaiah Jones, a Foster Closet volunteer, remembers gathering a group of a half dozen people to go through donations.
“It was freezing outside and it was snowing, and we had to get stuff organized for a family,” she said.
Melissa Daniele, executive director of the Civic Center, said she knew right when she learned about the Foster Closet that she wanted the organization located there.
“One of the main missions we have at the Civic Center is to provide very reasonable rents to local non-profits,” she said. “By doing so, we see it as helping them use more of their dollars to go toward their mission and not their overhead.”
When the Vazqueztells inquired about space at the Civic Center, which is home to 22 non-profits, the building was full. But there were a few empty rooms on the third floor that hadn’t been renovated.
“I call them time capsules,” Daniele said. “They haven’t been touched since 1979.”
Daniele made arrangements with the foundation board and contractors to move the Foster Closet to the Civic Center. A fundraising campaign raised about $1,300, which was combined with a donation from UniWyo Federal Credit Union, she said.
“We were able to rehabilitate one room completely,” Daniele said.
Renovations included a new ceiling, wall repairs, paint and a new heater. Vazqueztell said 45 volunteers turned out to move everything over. Bloedorn Lumber donated building materials.
In addition to housing the Foster Closet, Vazqueztell said she envisions the space as a hub for the foster community. That means holiday events, dinners and fundraisers, all designed to support families and children, and maybe recruit some new faces.
“Our goal this year is to make fostering more tangible so people aren’t afraid of it,” she said. “We need more foster parents in the county. We really just do.”
Vazqueztell said she’s amazed at the support the organization has received over the last year. The Foster Closet now has a volunteer board, fundraisers are on the horizon and immediate needs, such as equipment for a sports team, are often met right away by community members.
“We’re hoping to show people they’ll have support and resources along the way. We want people to know they’re not going to walk this alone,” she said.
Jones said she became a volunteer because she’s passionate about supporting children and fighting negative ideas about fostering.
“It’s really close to my heart to make sure that every kid, even the most vulnerable, have the opportunity to experience normality and be a kid without having to worry about where their clothing is coming from,” she said.
The grand opening is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. today in Room 346. The event will include appetizers, desserts and activities for children. In addition to a celebration, it’s a chance for the community to step inside a place that’s normally not open to the public.
“The point is for one night for this to be open to the public to see what we do and get a chance to talk to people about why fostering is important,” Vazqueztell said. “Normally the public doesn’t get to see this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.