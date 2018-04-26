Laramie Film Fest features local moviemakers

From music to murals and everything in between, Laramie has a thriving arts scene. But while some artforms can readily be shared in galleries and bars, others — such as film — get less exposure.
The Laramie Film Festival is a part of the drive to change that by offering another opportunity for cinematically-minded local artists to show their work, said Connor Novotny, who is co-directing the event alongside Charlotte Romero.
“Someone can paint and share their paintings, or their photography,” Novotny said. “But we don’t really have an outlet for filmmakers trying to figure it out and put it together outside of the more industrial forms of the art.”
Taking over the Gryphon Theatre on Thursday night — with beer from Coal Creek TAP available for purchase as well as popcorn — the festival features a dozen short films and music videos produced by members of the Laramie community.
University of Wyoming student Spencer Hu is one artists taking advantage of the opportunity to contribute to Laramie’s growing filmmaking scene.
“I think the local film landscape in Laramie is really lacking right now,” he said. “Film is a particularly hard medium to create a scene around because it takes a long time to produce a film.”
Film offers both artists and audiences a way to explore societal attitudes, which is what convinced Hu to produce his first film after many years of appreciating the art form.
“I’ve always taken media criticism really serious,” he said. “And I know that sounds silly, or maybe really pretentious (but) I think media is how a lot of people filter reality and I think it plays a really big role in how we behave.”
Hu saved up for a month-long trip to Germany, purchased an expensive camera and traveled alone to Europe to craft his own piece on the over-romanticization of travel — the result of which will be shown to the public during the festival.
“I think I reached a boiling point,” Hu said. “For me, I watched all of these video essays, I’d read all of these think pieces, I’d read all these articles online. And at some point, I stopped being as entertained by them as I used to be, and I think that was my brain’s way of telling me, you’ve done all of your quote-unquote research, it’s time to join the nexus.”
Novotny said the artists taking part in the festival sometimes spend months or years working on a project, and the festival gives them the chance to share the fruit of their labors.
“When people make films, they envision them being seen on the big screen, not really on their phone or laptop,” he said. “We kind of have these ideas about the grandeur of the silver screen.”
The Laramie Film Festival was preceded by a UW student film festival Friday and the 307 Film Festival earlier this month. While the former was narrowly focused on student-made pieces, the latter featured films from directors across Wyoming and the globe.
The film festival Thursday presents a demographic somewhere between the two, Novotny said.
“This is kind of nice in that it brings together college students, it brings together professionals in town who are making videos, it brings together high school students who are working on National History Day projects,” he said. “So, I think it’s just a good way to bring that community even closer.”
Several sponsors from across Laramie have chipped in to create a cash prize for the winner of a people’s choice award, as determined by audience votes.
“I think supporting local artists is particularly important,” Hu said. “What you find is that artists who have no ties to sponsorships or industry in any way are able to be more creatively liberated and can really, truly deliver a rhetorical or thematic message that isn’t mitigated in any way by external factors.”
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the festival runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are $3, and beer is available for purchase. Go to www.gryphontheatre.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.