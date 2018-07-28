Unlike some other cities in Wyoming, Laramie’s population has been increasing, but the city is still catching up with the growth.
According to data from the US Census Bureau website, the city of Laramie’s population grew from 30,815 in 2010 to 32,306 in 2017 — a 4.8 percent increase. Meanwhile, towns like Casper and Gillette have seen their population decrease, city of Laramie Principal Planner Charles Bloom said.
Casper and Gillette saw their population decline because they are so dependent on the energy industry, Bloom said. When energy workers left the town, it also created a domino effect, he said, since service and retail industry workers who were dependent on their patronage were also laid off. Laramie did not see the same population loss with the boom-and-bust cycle, but the city does feel the effects of the state’s economic slump in other ways.
“You see that through how our state appropriation levels have changed,” Bloom said.
Bloom said there are two forces driving population growth in Laramie. The first is the University of Wyoming, as it brings in more students who stay in Laramie after they’re done taking classes. The other force, he said, is when businesses grow or new business is brought into town.
However, Laramie has had, and will continue to have, growing pains from the influx of people. Chief among those has been the lag in housing construction. Bloom said there have been around 60 housing starts every year, less than population growth.
This has led to a few consequences, Bloom said. There will be more cramped quarters, room sharing and living in lesser quality housing than residents otherwise would. One interesting trend, Bloom said, is that the amount of people living in a household has decreased by a small amount.
Bloom said the student population from UW does influence the housing market. As students move out of the residence halls into housing in the community, they are often taking housing that local families could have used, he said.
Another part of the growing pains is increasing and developing the infrastructure to support the growth.
Bloom said as the city grows outwards, the city needs to develop adequate sewer and water lines.
