Washington Park in Laramie was packed with both visitors and vendors as the local community came out to celebrate Freedom Has a Birthday.
Around 10,000-13,000 people show up to the celebration each year according to Cassidy Biggs, co-chair of the organizing committee, said. She said they have an interesting way of estimating how many people attend.
“It’s funny how we judge that,” Biggs said. “Generally, the only way we can tell how many people come is by how many ice cream cones are given out.”
Part of the celebration included competitive events, such as a horseshoe tournament, a pie eating competition and a brand-new footrace named in honor of a former Freedom Has a Birthday organizer.
“It’s our first inaugural Ruth Arthur old fashioned children games,” Biggs said. “She was a committee member for over 20 years. She had a lot to do with the success of this event and she passed away this past year from cancer. So, we are doing what we can to honor her in that.”
Another activity at this event was a partnership between Point Guard Ministries and the University of Wyoming Cowboys men basketball team. The basketball court at Washington Park had members of the UW basketball team drilling and playing with local kids and fans.
Head Coach Allen Edwards said this was a good opportunity for the team to get out and connect with the community.
It was also about giving back to the people that have supported UW basketball and enjoying other people’s company
“We’re just coming out and sharing time with the community,” Justin James, a player for the UW Cowboys basketball team, said. “Get to know the fans, we want to know the people who are coming to our games and build that relationship.”
James said this event was a great way to show their gratitude to the people of Laramie and that he enjoyed interacting with all their fans.
Another part of the event were political booths reminding attendees 2018 is an election year. Candidates and their representatives for statewide and local races all showed up to interact with the public. The Albany County Democrats provided free water and a literal soap box to stand on while the Albany County Republicans provided celebration goers with free watermelon.
In the spirit of driving up voter participation, the League of Women Voters of Laramie collaborated with the Albany County Clerk’s office so people could register to vote at the event. They also provided material on local issues, both pros and cons, so people would be better educate themselves on the issues before they go to the polls.
Educating voters is one of the primary purposes for the group, League member Judy Snoke said. The organization doesn’t endorse candidates, but its members set up forums for the candidates so voters their policy positions.
The celebration filled the entire park, including three different stages for music and several vendors for food. Biggs said so many food vendors meant people were more engaged in the event instead of having to leave in the middle of the day to go get food.
Freedom Has a Birthday is expected to return to Washington Park in 2019.
