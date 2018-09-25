Calling 911 is the way most people alert emergency services by their phones, but what about in situations where calling isn’t an option? To answer that question, both Laramie and Albany counties now offer “Text-to-911” services, enabling people to text 911 for emergency assistance instead of calling.
Steve Morgan, Public Safety Answering Point administrator for the Laramie Police Department, explained this service will help those in situations where calling 911 could be a threat to their safety, like in cases of domestic violence or kidnapping. It also provides accessibility for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or unable to speak. Prior to the implementation of the program, those who are deaf or hard of hearing had to use a text telephone, or TTY, to contact emergency services.
“The technology we have used up to this point is very antiquated,” Morgan said. “The deaf and hard of hearing community has adapted more to texting for communication with people and businesses than the old versions of TTY, which is a teletype setup. We still have TTY and we can use that to communicate with the deaf and hard of hearing community, but this is a more available technology — using text.”
Morgan said Laramie and Albany counties worked closely together on this project since the agencies share the same 911 dispatching technology. In Albany county, individuals with Union, Verizon, AT&T and Sprint wireless carriers are now able to text 911. Those with Union, Verizon and AT&T can also text 911 in Laramie county, in addition to Viaero customers. More carriers will be added as they become available.
“There are some requirements for the user,” Morgan said. “They have to have a data or text service on their phone subscription. Out-of-state and out-of-county people can use the service, but it can’t be while they’re roaming on another carrier’s network, which doesn’t happen a lot anymore, but it’s an important point to know.”
Although the Text-to-911 program has many practical uses, both Morgan and the national 911 website (www.911.gov) urge people to call 911 if they are safe and able as it has a quicker response time. Text messages can be stalled by network inefficiency or service availability, and it might take longer for the dispatcher to understand the details of the emergency while communicating via text compared to a phone call. Additionally, not all counties in Wyoming have implemented this service yet, so texts might not be an option for those traveling around the state.
“If you’re in an area that doesn’t yet have the service, you’ll get a bounce back message from your phone carrier saying that you’ll have to place a voice call,” Morgan said. “So, there’ll never be a question about whether the text went through; you’ll either get a response from a live operator or an automated response that says, ‘This service is not available, please call 911.’”
Morgan added that although texting 911 does not charge the wireless customer any additional fees, texts do have certain requirements to keep in mind. Text messages need to be under 160 characters and cannot include picture, video or file attachments until the technology can support them. Including these might impact whether emergency services receive the text.
“We recommend full words, plain English, no abbreviations or emojis,” Morgan said. “The most important piece of information is the location you need the help at. The second most important piece of info is what kind of help you need, and the third most important piece of info is what’s wrong. … the dispatchers will ask [any] clarifying questions.”
Laramie’s Public Safety Answering Point is one of over 1,000 PSAPs that can receive texts to 911, including Sweetwater and Teton counties here in Wyoming. Various other states have adopted similar programs, such as Washington, Idaho, Illinois and Tennessee. The program was introduced nationally in 2014 by the nation’s four largest wireless companies — AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon — in conjunction with the Association of Public Safety Communication Officials and the National Emergency Number Association. Once the wireless carriers had the capability to send texts to 911, the PSAPs started transitioning from analog phone systems to digital technology called Next Generation 911 (Next Gen 911) so they could receive the texts. Morgan said that both Albany and Laramie counties started working on adopting and installing Next Gen 911 systems in 2015 and early 2016.
“In Wyoming, 911 systems are not regulated or administered on a state level basis, they’re operated county by county,” Morgan said. “To do Next Gen 911 on a county by county basis is cost prohibitive; so, we have pieces of Next Gen 911, but we don’t have a truly Next Gen 911 system.”
According to 911.gov, Wyoming primary PSAPs received 210,125 calls from cellphones in 2017, compared to 24,284 landline calls. Morgan said he thinks the Text-to-911 program will provide a more diverse communications channel for the public to use to interact more with law enforcement and medical emergency services, especially for those who can’t call in.
Morgan added that law enforcement can provide public education and presentations on the text-to-911 system to groups, clubs or classes around Albany County. Email Steve Morgan at smorgan@cityoflaramie.org to do so.
Go to www.911.gov for more information about the text-to-911 program nationally.
