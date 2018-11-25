JACKSON — The men who believe a coroner’s inquest held by Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue was unjust have taken their arguments to the state’s highest court.
Wyoming Supreme Court justices heard arguments late last week about an unusual hearing that took place in May 2017. The oral arguments come after Teton County District Court Judge Timothy Day ruled in favor of Blue, who held the inquest in Jackson to determine the cause of death of Jackson artist Anthony Birkholz.
Petitioners Dr. Bruce Hayse and Paul Cassidy, Birkholz’s father, filed a motion to set aside the coroner’s inquest verdict and claimed misconduct on Blue’s part.
Blue dismissed the motion to set aside the verdict, and Judge Day affirmed Blue’s decision on grounds of jurisdiction.
“Since the court finds the issue of subject matter jurisdiction to be dispositive the court declines to consider in detail the motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim under Wyoming Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6),” Day wrote in his order. “This should not be construed to mean that the petitioners’ claims were taken lightly. Petitioners raise serious allegations about the conduct of the inquest.”
Cassidy and Hayse have decided to keep fighting the verdict.
Patrick Lewallen, an attorney for the two men, asked justices to reverse the lower court’s decision.
“This seems like an attempt to appeal even though it’s in a Rule 60 motion,” Justice Kate Fox said. “You can only do that when the Legislature says you can.”
Lewallen said there are other states that have led by example.
“Ohio for one,” Lewallen said. “It allows a person to seek judicial review of a coroner’s inquest.”
Fox said Ohio’s rule doesn’t apply in Wyoming.
Teton County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Keith Gingery represents the appellees and made it clear to the justices that the arguments in this case and the case itself are unusual.
“It’s a nonadversarial proceeding,” Gingery said. “It’s a different concept for all of us in this room because we are trained to be adversarial.”
Gingery argues that the district court doesn’t have jurisdiction over a coroner’s inquest and cannot set aside the verdict.
In an inquest the coroner summons jurors, administers oaths, issues subpoenas, can punish for contempt, can jail someone for not showing up and pays for the proceeding out of the coroner’s budget, Gingery said.
“He’s not a judge,” Gingery said of the coroner. “He isn’t conducting a hearing like a judge would. He’s playing all the parts. It’s a proceeding so unique that we all grapple with it. There needs to be independence of the coroner and not have the courts stepping in.”
The jury in Blue’s inquest of Birkholz’s death concluded that the 31-year-old’s death could have been prevented.
“The beauty is [the verdict] imposes no punishment on someone,” Gingery said.
The Wyoming statute that allows coroners to have inquests is rarely used. Such inquests were more often used in medieval times, Gingery said.
“It’s been in place since the 1200s,” he told the state’s high court.
Justices asked what the point is of having an inquest.
Gingery said sometimes it’s an attempt to assist the prosecutor.
“Is it a murder? Is it a suicide?” Coroners in Wyoming haven’t always recognized that they have this power,” Gingery said.
Justices asked what happens if a county has a “rogue coroner.”
“The avenue is going back to the Legislature and having them amend the statute,” Gingery said.
Cassidy and Hayse aren’t unhappy with just the jury’s verdict. They claim Blue crossed the line during the inquest, and they allege misconduct like misleading the jury, misrepresenting evidence and unfairly targeting Hayse.
Birkholz died in January 2017 at Hayse’s house in Jackson after a night of drinking and doing drugs, according to testimony during the inquest. The local artist and activist was later pronounced dead at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Blue was suspicious about Birkholz’s death and summoned a jury and questioned witnesses. The jury’s official conclusion was that Birkholz’s death was “due to aspiration secondary to alcohol and 5-methoxy-DMT ingestion.”
The Wyoming Supreme Court took the arguments under advisement and will issue a written statement on whether the justices believe the District Court has jurisdiction over a coroner’s inquest.
