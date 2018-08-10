A federal judge has asked to review a batch of emails involving former University of Wyoming lead counsel Rick Miller and UW administrators.
The review is part of a lawsuit in which UW Foundation President Ben Blalock is alleged to have retaliated against an employee who filed a discrimination claim against him.
After former Foundation human resources director Mandy Davis filed her discrimination claim in July 2015, Miller was tasked with investigating Blalock and Foundation Vice President Mary Ivanoff.
Miller also had frequent email contact with the Blalock and Ivanoff around both the time of the investigation and the Foundation’s reorganization that laid off Davis.
Davis’ attorneys suggested Miller was providing legal advice to the administrators he was tasked with investigating and later helped them conspire to fire Davis.
UW has withheld numerous emails involving Miller, saying they are protected by attorney-client privilege.
Judge Kelly Rankin is now requiring UW to provide him with copies of all disputed emails by Aug. 17 for an in-court review. Depending on the emails’ content, Rankin could allow Davis’ attorneys to use them as evidence in the case.
The retaliation claim by Davis is currently scheduled for trial in 2019.
The defendants have denied the allegations of both discrimination and retaliation. The 2015 Foundation reorganization was a response to a call from Gov. Matt Mead for state agencies to look for cost-savings amid Wyoming’s economic slump.
The initial discrimination claim was filed after Davis hired an employee with an apparent physical disability in June 2015. Davis claims Ivanoff told her not to hire another “retard.”
