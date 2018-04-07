Indicators show signs of increasing opioids abuse

he first signs of the opioids crisis plaguing several parts of the U.S. are starting to show in Albany County, as more opioid-related cases are coming through the court system and people seek treatment for addictions.
“We are seeing an increase in drugs, specifically opioids nationwide and we are also seeing it here in Albany County,” Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said. “Whether it will continue to grow is unknown, but we are seeing an uptick … indicate that the abuse of opioids is coming into our community.”
According to information provided by the Albany County Attorney’s Office, the number of misdemeanor cases involving drugs including opioids went from three cases in 2015 — starting from July 15 — to 19 cases in 2017. A different chart provided by the Attorney’s Office states at the felony level, the number of opioid-related cases increased from two cases in 2014 to seven in 2017.
Trent said those official numbers are lower than what they are actually seeing because the numbers reflect the numbers of cases, and each case can have multiple drug charges in them for different controlled substances. The numbers are also not representing the true figure at the misdemeanor level because cases are only brought into the system if the defendant pleaded not guilty in Circuit Court.
“A case may have several charges, but these are the total cases we handle,” Trent said. “You can have a case where an individual has control, possession and delivery of let’s say marijuana, and then has several other charges with meth, heroin and so forth.”
In some instances, someone going through criminal prosecution for drug-related charges could be selected to participate in the Albany County Drug Court to receive treatment, Drug Court Supervisor Amy Terrell said. The drug court was created to be an alternative to incarcerating offenders, and help reintegrate offenders into society.
“We have quite a few referrals for drug court right now (and) are currently at capacity,” Terrell said. “The county attorney’s office easily refers to us in the neighborhood of 70 plus cases a month, and we are not able to take them all.”
Laramie Police Department Lt. Gwen Smith said a common way people become addicted to opioids begins with taking prescribed medications.
“When you have a surgery, a doctor is likely going to prescribe an opioid,” Smith said. “They are easy to get, and unfortunately they also have some pretty significant consequences when you are taking more than they should be or you shouldn’t be taking them at all.”
Because opioids are so highly addictive, medical offices such as the Downtown Clinic have not carried opioid prescriptions for about 10 years, Downtown Clinic Executive Director Pete Gosar said.
“We don’t have those (types of medications) available to clients,” Gosar said. “If someone came in seeking treatment, we would then look to refer them. We are just a primary care facility and that is just kind of outside our scope.”
Trent said law enforcement patrols of major roadways in the county such as Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 287 are responsible for a majority of the drug-related cases. When opioids are found by law enforcement, they are often accompanying other controlled substances, she said.
“Our case loads for drug cases have increased approximately 300 percent more than it has been in previous years,” Trent said. “The Wyoming Highway Patrol and Albany County Sheriff’s Office have the highest numbers of drug interdictions partly because of their patrolling of roads like I-80 and U.S. 287, resulting in more drug-related cases.”
Because of increased case loads, alternatives such as drug court are having more potential participants with the same amount of funding. With increased funding, the treatment program would be able to provide more positions in the program, but even with the increase in positions there would still not be enough for the referrals they receive, Terrell said.
“In December we had 122 referrals from just the county attorney’s office, on January we had 164 referrals from just the county attorney’s office,” she said. “On July 1, we would receive funding for 17 spots and we are trying to push that number above, so we will certainly still run at 19 but I don’t think we will go much above 25.”
