It looked like a scene from the imaginary land of Mordor, although much more limited in size. That is the fictional world of Middle-Earth created by J.R.R. Tolkien in his book series “Lord of the Rings.” Mordor is dark and bleak. Not that where I was pedaling was bleak — but it was dark. The ground was gray, the remaining trees were mostly black and any remaining pine needles were a burnt brown.
I was biking along the Medicine Bow Rail Trail and was about 2 miles south of the Wood’s Creek Trailhead that is along Highway 230. On this pleasant Saturday in early September, there was a hint of fall in the crisp air and aspen leaves were showing some reds and yellows. I started out from the trailhead to bike through the area that just recently re-opened following the Badger Creek Fire. I was curious what I’d see.
That fire started June 10 due to an unknown cause but it is still under investigation — it was possibly human-caused. Before full containment was declared on July 26 the fire scorched 21,310 acres, mostly south of Wyoming Highway 230 in the Medicine Bow National Forest. Until recently, most of the area was closed, including approximately 7 miles of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail from the Wood’s Creek trailhead to the cabin community of Mountain Home.
Fire is part of the lodgepole pine forest. Dr. Dan Tinker, associate professor in the University of Wyoming’s Department of Botany, specializes in forest and fire ecology.
“These high elevation lodgepole pine forests have evolved with fire for hundreds of years,” Tinker said. “The fires occur with low frequency but can be very high intensity.”
Lodgepole pine trees, Tinker explained, are not fire resistant but, instead, are fire resilient, meaning they come back well following fire even when the trees themselves are destroyed.
The key to their resiliency is in their cones.
“The older trees have serotinous cones,” Tinker said. “They open with heat, making them perfectly adapted to fire.”
The trees grow both serotinous and open cones. Seeds from the open cones rain down thousands of winged seeds while the serotinous cones remain closed, waiting for fire or heat to open the cone and release the seeds.
The serotinous cones cling to the tree in a closed condition for several years but are only found on older trees, typically between 20 and 40 years of age. They do not open at maturity because of a resinous bond between the cone scales. In a forest fire, although the tree might be completely destroyed, the seeds remain protected. The heat from the fire breaks the bonds and releases the seeds.
The cones are also important in regenerating lodgepole pine stands following clear-cut logging operations. Tinker explained that when the cooling canopy is gone, the serotinous cone on the ground can get heated by the sun with temperatures high enough to release the seeds.
As is common with forest fires, the Badger Creek Fire burn is not one big black area — it is not Mordor. Instead, there are unburned areas, slightly burned areas, and then completely burned areas. It is a mosaic.
This mosaic effect is evident along the Rail Trail. In many areas blackened trees line one side of the trail while the trees on the other side are green and healthy. The view from a high embankment bridge rising above Bear Creek is of a series of beaver ponds that form a “pearl necklace” with pools scattered down the drainage. Even after the fire, the drainage is lush green and the ponds are still and peaceful. Blackened trees line the ridgeline above like sentinels but they did not go down into the drainage itself.
“This type of burn is normal,” Tinker said. “The resulting forest is generally patchy and even in burn areas the understory may be completely intact.”
The opening of the burn segment of the Rail Trail provides an excellent opportunity to view the effects of fire up close with all forms of non-motorized transport allowed. The “Mordor” area is less than a quarter mile in length along the trail while many other segments are green and untouched. It is interesting and with fall and the spectacular leaf colors found along the Rail Trail, it’s an excellent opportunity to check it out the fire.
While the previously scheduled Rail Tail Celebration, originally slated for today, has been canceled, the trail — all 21 miles of it — is open to all types of non-motorized travel.
—
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.