IMH budget no longer public before approval

Few people follow Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s finances closely. The District Board’s public meetings often go unattended by members of the public, and public comments are often scant.
But if one were to take on the task now, they would find it more difficult than it would have been in years past.
IMH will not publicly release its proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2019 until August, after it is approved, hospital officials said.
The Albany County Hospital District Board of Trustees was previously responsible for the direct oversight of hospital facilities and operations. But in January, the board leased those properties and responsibilities to a nonprofit organization created specifically for that purpose.
The District Board, elected by residents of Albany County, presented its own proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year during its May meeting.
While the hospital’s fiscal year 2018 budget shows a total operating revenue of more than $88 million, the proposed fiscal year 2019 budget lists total revenue at $3 million — the difference between these numbers reflecting how much financial responsibility was shifted to the nonprofit. Those funds are now discussed and debated privately.
The $3 million proposed budget includes only expenses specific to the District Board and its designated duties, Trustee Rick Melone said.
“The draft of the operating budget for the Albany County Hospital District is totally separate,” he said. “It does not include the actual operations of the hospital.”
The District Board remains responsible for overseeing the nonprofit itself.
“The (trustees) do not oversee or micromanage the budget, but they do oversee the performance of the hospital,” Melone said. “At anytime, if there are any issues that arise, the hospital has a period to correct those. And if not, then obviously, the District Board can take action to protect the hospital assets.”
Attorney Bruce Moats said the issue of whether an organization such as the IMH nonprofit is required to host public meetings and release information publicly has never been established in Wyoming.
“There’s an argument that, as an alter ego of the government, they should abide by the Public Meetings-Public Records act, but that argument has not been tested in court,” he said. “I believe that they should, that that’s ethical under our statute, but there’s no way to say that has to be without some court decision.”
Moats added four factors are likely relevant to the issue: if the nonprofit organization was created by government, if it is funded by government, if it serves a historical government purpose and if it is under government control. He said other states have ruled some or all of these reasons are sufficient for mandating public meetings and records.
“But we haven’t had a challenge in Wyoming about that,” Moats said. “So, it’s a question that hasn’t been answered here.”
The largest expense project by the district in its $3 million budget for fiscal year 2019 is $1.4 million for uncompensated care — hospital bills for the uninsured or those who don’t pay, sometimes called “charity care.”
This charity care is paid for out of the mill levy — a tax paid by Albany County property owners — and dominates the District Board’s enumerated expenses.
“The district is the one that’s obligated to collect the tax mill levy, and so it has to remain under the district because of our tax levy that we receive,” Melone said.
The mill levy pays out about $1.5 million a year, though uncompensated care costs are rising higher, he said.
“The key thing here is that’s care given for the benefit of the Albany County community,” Melone said. “And last year, we provided $1.572 million in uncompensated care. And this year, we expect to exceed that, maybe about $1.75 million in uncompensated care.”
The District Board receives about half its funding from the mill levy, with the other half stemming from lease revenue, paid by the nonprofit to the district.
“No public funds are going to the hospital (nonprofit) at this time and the tax dollars received from the mill levy are going to the uncompensated care and district expenses, not to the hospital’s operations,” IMH Marketing Manager Kendle Dockham says via email.
The fiscal year 2018 budget — not yet final and still in effect — shows roughly $41 million paid in salaries, wages and benefits, $14 million in pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and $14 million in “other supplies and expenses,” among other line items.
