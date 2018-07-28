A house exploded near Sheep Mountain Friday, badly burning two people in the home. Fire personnel and deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 2 a.m. The house later caught fire and burned down.
Jeff Beeston, a lieutenant for the Sheriff’s Office, said late afternoon Friday the location was still too hot for the State Fire Marshall crew to work in.
Beeston did not know the condition of the two individuals who were burned in the explosion and said police “continue to secure the scene” until the investigation gets underway.
The Sheriff’s Office plans to generate a “more detailed release” after the investigation is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.