A pickup truck flying flags emblazoned with “Don’t Tread on Me” and “Come and Get It” went largely unnoticed by participants in the March for Our Lives march and rally Saturday in Downtown Laramie.
The march was orchestrated by Laramie High School students to show their support for logical gun reform.
Students, school faculty members, state and local government representatives and residents gathered into First Street Plaza, grabbed signs stating “This is not normal” and “Protect children not guns” before crowding the sidewalks, chanting the words on their signs.
LHS sophomore Carmen Leon said she participated in March for Our Lives because it advocates for making schools safer by showing state lawmakers their constituents are in favor of gun reform to possibly prevent more shootings at schools.
“We go to school to have an education, which is a right we have, and yet we must be afraid whether someone might walk in with a gun the next day and shoot us,” Leon said.
“The fact that we have to live like this, that we see people our age dying because somebody decided to come in with a gun and shoot someone is really sad.”
The students who organized the demonstration took Wyoming’s culture into consideration when they were discussing what the focus of the march would be: school safety, mental health awareness and advocating for reforms to make the weapons less deadly, LHS junior Ciara Johnson said.
“We want to make it clear that (we are not saying) we need to take your guns away,” Johnson said. “We just want a safer school environment for everyone. The fact that you can use magazines and bump stocks to turn a semi-automatic weapon into basically an automatic weapon and kill that many people that fast is a terrifying thought.”
Similar marches took place throughout the U.S. on Saturday as people gathered to show their support for legislation for gun reform to try to prevent another school shooting. Johnson said she and other students are participating in the march in response to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students in Parkland, Florida, who started pressuring for changes in gun control after a school shooting in their school.
“We were really inspired by the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and how they took such a hard situation and tried to make change out of it,” she said. “The fact that just days after there was such a traumatic experience they turned it into something empowering and something that could create change.”
LHS counselor Byron Lee, who participated in the march, said demonstrations such as this one would show lawmakers not everyone agrees with increasing security in schools.
“It is opening a dialog on how not to harden security at our schools,” Lee said. “We don’t want more locks, lockdowns, armed teachers and police presence — that’s a prison — we want our schools to be a place for safety and education and sensible dialog to make sure that our students and faculty are safe and protected.”
Because most students cannot vote, showing representatives how they feel about issues is one of the only ways to make sure their opinions are heard, Johnson said. To make sure their voices were heard, the students invited several elected officials such as Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, and Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, to speak about keeping schools safe after the march, Johnson said.
“As kids, we are not allowed to vote, we are not allowed to have a say in these issues, so we need to use our voice whenever we can in order to help make that change,” she said.
After the march, Pelkey said changing gun laws would take a while to happen, similar to how it took years to end the Vietnam War and increase civil rights.
“The anti-war movement wasn’t triggered by those in power — it was triggered by those who were directly affected,” he said. “It is a constant fight, and this fight is going to take a while. You are going to have setbacks, you are going to make some progress and you’ll get disappointed but learn from your defeats and don’t get discouraged and quit — keep on fighting.”
