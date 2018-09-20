Free prostate screenings planned for Saturday
The annual free prostate screening is slated for 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, 255 N. 30th St. Potential attendees are encouraged to talk to their providers about getting this free screening, according to a news release. Call 755-4470 to schedule a screening.
Family-to-Family fall education course continues
NAMI Laramie, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is sponsoring the Family-to-Family Education Program for the families and loves ones of people living with serious, persistent mental illness, according to a news release.
The course and materials are free to the public, and attendees meet weekly from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 4 at Peak Wellness Center, 1263 N. 15th St. The deadline to register is Tuesday.
The course is designed for family and significant others only of those living with serious mental illness and is not appropriate for those actually living with an illness or professionals, the release states.
Call Carol at 745-3164 or Sharon at 745-7027 to register or for more information.
Next Prime Time set for Oct. 1
The next installment of Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prime Time program is slated for Oct. 1. Speaker Andrea Lewis, IMH billing and revenue director, will discuss open enrollment and Medicare facts, according to a news release.
The remaining 2018 schedule of speakers is as follows:
NOV. 5: Ted Cramer of Laramie Soup Kitchen (inviting everyone for lunch meals)
DEC. 3: The Melodees will perform a Christmas concert
Prime Time events are planned for the first Monday of each month at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. Lunch is available at 11:15 a.m. for $3.25 for members and $5 for non-members. The speaker will begin their presentation at noon. All speaker and/or topics are subject to change.
Call 742-2142, ext. 5513, to RSVP or for more information.
Community workout set for Oct. 6
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Oct. 6 at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
Alzheimer’s Support Group cancelled
The Laramie Area Alzheimer’s Support Group, originally set to meet at 1:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Eppson Center for Seniors, is cancelled for the remainder of the year, according to a news release. Call Patty Butler at 760-4527 for more information.
