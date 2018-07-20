Taylor Haynes, a Republican running for governor out of Laramie, criticized media reports questioning his residency in a news release Friday.
An anonymous complaint was sent to the Laramie Boomerang in June noting that the Laramie address Haynes filed his candidacy under potentially didn’t qualify as a habitable residence, a requirement to run for governor. The complaint was sent to the Albany County Clerk’s office. Clerk Jackie Gonzales told the Boomerang she performed “research” on the matter before forwarding it to the Secretary of State’s office for further investigation. The Secretary of State later indicated the matter was being investigated by the Attorney General.
A WyoFile investigation was unable to find a verifiable residence for Haynes in Wyoming, noting his ranch property in Albany County straddles the Wyoming-Colorado border with no known structures on the Wyoming side. Further reporting from WyoFile found Haynes’ voter registration records show three different residential addresses listed since 2014, none of which are classified as residential properties in official county records.
The log also shows in 2015 the Albany County elections office flagged him as having moved out of the state.
He voted in the 2016 election with a commercial property in Laramie as his residential address.
But Haynes responded Friday by calling it a “politically motivated attack…designed by its perpetrators to confuse voters” and that it’s “well-timed to coincide with the commencement of early voting” leading up to the Aug. 21 primary. Haynes is one of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination.
Friday’s news release says Haynes moved to Albany County in 2013 to the ranch straddling the Wyoming’s southern border. The ranch, however, has a Wyoming address, though the news release did not respond to the report that no habitable structures exist on the Wyoming side. Haynes noted in the release that he’s sent his children to Wyoming schools, paid taxes in Wyoming and been considered a resident, and that’s its “quite suspect” that his residency should now be called into question.
Haynes went on to say that he has residential addresses in Worland, Cheyenne and Laramie to maintain proximity to his business offices. Why, then, he would register a non-residential Laramie address remains unclear.
In addition to attempting to explain his residency status, Haynes went after news reports about the matter.
“Some of the news outlets jumped on an unverified story that they received from an anonymous source using ProtonMail, a Swiss-based encrypted email service used by hackers and other dark web users who don’t want to be exposed,” Haynes said.
While he declined to identify who Haynes suspects is behind the accusations, he said he has a “very reliable source telling us where this came from.” But he held back from saying so as to not join “in the mudslinging that’s happening between other candidates.”
In a possible allusion to who Haynes believes is responsible, he noted that Secretary of State Ed Buchanan was “campaign manager for Harriet Hageman before his appointment to office.” Hageman, a Cheyenne attorney, is another of the leading GOP candidates in the governor’s race.
A statement from the Secretary of State’s office Friday indicated Buchanan was not the campaign manager for Hageman. Secretary of State spokesman Will Dinneen said Buchanan “did serve briefly as Ms. Hageman’s candidate campaign committee chairman and withdrew from that position prior to his swearing in as Secretary of State on March 5. He did so to avoid any conflicts of interest in his new role as Secretary of State.”
That resignation occurred months before either Hageman or Haynes registered their respective candidacies for governor in May.
