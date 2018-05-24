Gov. Matt Mead and Robert Bryce, an energy journalist and author, kicked off the Wyoming Energy Summit on Wednesday with discussions on renewable energy, the U.S. shale revolution, the need for innovation and the importance of inexpensive, abundant and reliable electricity. The summit served as a symposium for exploring the future of carbon-based energy and its relation to the Wyoming economy.
Innovation in Wyoming
Mead spoke of his vision for Wyoming’s future — one in which Wyoming remains an energy state by anticipating and adapting to the concerns of domestic and international markets.
“We’ll meet the challenges where we find them, we will litigate when we have to, but we should continue to say, ‘We want to be a leader in innovation and research,’” Mead said. “Not only should we say that, we should do it. Not only should we do it, we have proof now that Wyoming can be a world leader in energy and energy innovation.”
He added while there might not be a consensus on the issue of climate change among Wyomingites, the state would have to be conscious of the widespread concerns raised about carbon dioxide in potential markets such as Japan and South Korea.
“We could either ignore the fact that that’s the reality and lose opportunities to sell our coal, or we can address them,” Mead said.
The governor added Wyoming already does an “exceptionally good job” of protecting its open spaces.
“We have long ago rejected this false choice that you can either have energy production or you can take care of the environment,” he said. “That’s a false choice. We can do it with reasonable rules and regulations. We can do this with innovation and research.”
He highlighted some of the innovation already taking place in Wyoming, praising UW’s School of Energy Resources — the summit’s main sponsor — for the work it supports in the High Bay Research Facility. A team led by Professor Mohammad Piri is using the new facility to investigate flow through porous media, which could help those in the energy sector extract more value out of conventional and unconventional reservoirs.
“That is innovation that is being done right here in Wyoming at the University of Wyoming that is not being done anywhere else in the world,” Mead said.
He also highlighted the Carbon XPrize, a competition challenging international teams to come up with a reliable method of sequestering carbon dioxide and turning it into useful products.
“People are banging at the gates now to close down the coal fire plants because of CO2,” Mead said. “We want them banging on the gates because they want our CO2 — because it makes products, makes new cement, makes feedstocks and other petrochemicals.”
A changing power grid
Bryce spoke on the changing realities of the grid, what he viewed as a misplaced faith in the future of renewables and the recent shale revolution, which made the U.S. a global leader in oil and gas production.
“What we’re seeing today is a fight over how our electricity is going to be provided,” he said. “We are facing, I think, increased problems with reliability because the fundamental points about electricity supply are being overlooked in this race to be politically correct.”
Bryce told the audience about a recent trip to Puerto Rico, during which he visited with families facing persistent blackouts and restricted access to electricity eight months after Hurricane Maria left nearly 1.4 million people without power. While most of the island territory has seen its power restored, 2 to 3 percent are still in the dark, according to reporting by the New York Times.
“The focus is being lost on a critical issue, which is cheap, abundant, reliable electricity — and electricity means modernity,” Bryce said. “I’m passionate about this issue, as passionate as I’ve been on any issue my entire career, because having seen people who are living in the dark — people who are enduring months-long blackouts and how they are forced to live — reinforces, to me, the centrality of electricity.”
He said the U.S.’s power grid is changing.
“What we’re seeing is huge growth in solar, we’re seeing the slow death of coal and nuclear and we’re seeing the dash to gas,” Bryce said. “Last year’s U.S. solar production hit a record 77 terawatt hours — an eightfold increase just in the last five years. This boom in solar is truly remarkable but it is not coming without cost. The fact is that solar is growing rapidly because of subsidies.”
Bryce added the “green left” is pushing an unrealistic vision of a future power grid based entirely on renewable sources of energy, while at the same time ignoring or fighting nuclear power.
“If you are anti-carbon dioxide and anti-nuclear, you are pro-blackout,” he said.
Installation of solar panels is often cost-prohibitive for poorer individuals, communities and countries, he said.
“Let’s be clear about what’s happening with electricity supply around the world,” Bryce said. “It’s the rich countries — particularly when it comes to solar, onshore wind and offshore wind — that are installing renewables. It’s not the poor countries.”
Additionally, wind power faces an uphill battle with the people who must give up land — or the view from their land — to make room for turbines, he said.
“In places where you have large rural populations of people who are motivated and active, they’re fighting wind projects left and right,” Bryce said. “So, let’s be clear about what the prospects are for renewables because it involves significant changes in land-use.”
At the same time, the U.S. has been home to the shale revolution — a term for the country’s recent shift from importing liquefied natural gas to exporting it, coming closer to energy independence and diversifying the global market for oil and gas.
New technologies, such as hydraulic fracturing — or fracking — and horizontal drilling have played a role in this shift.
“What happened in the United States could not have happened anywhere else,” Bryce said. “Why did the shale revolution happen here and not in Kuwait or in Canada? Well … we have the rigs, we have the rednecks and we have the rights.”
U.S. mineral rights dictate landowners have a right to the hydrocarbons underneath their property. These rights are unique to the United States, Bryce said, and are the most important driver of the shale revolution.
The United States must embrace the advantages offered by hydrocarbons such as oil and gas, even as it looks to add ever-increasing amounts of solar and wind to its grid, Bryce said.
“Wyoming’s going to play a key role in this, and your state is going to be a battleground for a long time to come over policies that are going to evolve over the next few years about electricity supply,” he said. “I wish you luck with it. My advice is pack a lunch, because it’s going to last awhile.”
The Wyoming Energy Summit was hosted by Adams Publishing Group, which owns the Laramie Boomerang and its sister papers.
