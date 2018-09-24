Gosars go viral with political ad

A family with Laramie connections made national headlines over the weekend as six siblings in the Gosar family spoke out against their GOP congressman brother in a campaign ad endorsing his Democratic opponent in an Arizona U.S. House race.
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., has served in Congress since 2011, taking what his political opponents have seen as controversial hard-line positions on issues such as immigration, the environment and the Charlotteville Unite the Right rally, where he echoed a theory that the events stemmed from a left-wing plot. The siblings in the commercial, paid for by Paul Gosar’s Democratic challenger David Brill, made their case that their brother was not looking out for the best interests of his district.
However, missing from those siblings being outspokenly critical on television of Paul Gosar was Pete Gosar of Laramie. Pete Gosar is known in the political arena for two gubernatorial bids in 2010 and 2014, the latter of which saw him secure the Democratic nomination to challenge incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Mead. Most recently, Gosar advanced in the race for a seat on the Albany County Commission.
Pete Gosar said he was aware the ad campaign would be taking place before it went viral over the weekend. He said he was asked to participate, and considered doing so, but decided not to join his siblings. When asked to elaborate on why, Pete Gosar said he preferred to just leave it at that. While Pete Gosar said he supported his siblings willingness to take outspoken stances, he said he decided not to participate.
“For many reasons, I just decided not to do it,” Pete Gosar told the Boomerang on Monday.
As for his brother’s politics, Pete Gosar said he felt Paul Gosar had demonized certain groups and people. He said he agreed with his siblings’ public moves to have “open and honest discussions” about policy issues that conflict with Paul Gosar’s own positions.
“Paul and I see the world differently,” Pete Gosar said. “I think that’s alright as long as it doesn’t go to personal issues. There have been some things that my brother Paul has done, he has demonized people without evidence, and that’s not alright.”
And while Pete Gosar didn’t participate in the campaign ad for his brother’s 2018 midterm race, he did sign on to an October 2017 letter criticizing Paul Gosar’s accusation that progressive political activist George Soros covertly funded and organized the Unite the Rally in Charlottesville. Citing reporting by Vice News, the Gosar siblings called on Paul Gosar to apologize for suggesting Soros was part of a conspiracy to incite violence between left- and right-wing activists.
“This is a matter of right and wrong, not politics,” the letter read. “We are aghast that Paul has sunk so low that he now spews the most despicable slander against an 87-year-old man without a shred of proof, and then doesn’t even have the guts or decency to apologize.”
In response to the TV ad, Paul Gosar angrily lashed out on Twitter, calling his siblings “all liberal Democrats who hate President Trump,” and saying, “like leftists everywhere, they put political ideology before family. Stalin would be proud.”
The siblings’ mother, Bernadette Gosar, 85, told the New York Times from her home in Wyoming that she was “shocked” and “crushed” by the fued. She also told the Times she shares the political views of her son Paul Gosar.
Pete Gosar, reflecting on the back-and-forth, said he thought it was important to point out that his siblings critical of Paul Gosar had tried through calls, texts, emails and conversations to engage their brother.
“They tried and tried for years, and that needs to be understood,” Pete Gosar said.
Appearing in a political ad that went viral, Pete Gosar said, didn’t seem like an opportunistic tactic to seek attention.
“That’s just not who they are,” he said. “They’re reluctant to go down this path. It’s not easy for any of them.”
The Brill campaign ad is connected to Laramie in another way in that sibling Tim Gosar’s statement was apparently filmed on the grounds of the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium where he “wholeheartedly” endorsed his brother’s Democratic opponent. Tim Gosar is a UW graduate who played football for the Cowboys. He is now a private investigator out of Fort Collins, Colorado.
Some on Twitter over the weekend questioned whether the move to film a political ad on university property was a violation of UW’s policy on film and photography.
UW associate athletics director for media relations Tim Harkins told the Boomerang Monday that the Brill campaign did not request permission to film the ad spot at War Memorial, nor did the athletics department approve such a move. University spokesman Chad Baldwin also said UW officials did not grant permission and “are looking into the issue to determine if there was a violation of university policy.”
The Brill campaign did not respond to requests for comment by deadline Monday.
No matter my siblings politics, I would never pull what the Gosar's did.
Yeah, good job airing your dirty laundry in the Boomerang Mr. Gosar. You made it a lot easier to vote for Tim Chestnut now.
