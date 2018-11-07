CHEYENNE — Republican Mark Gordon easily won the Wyoming governor’s race Tuesday, keeping control of the state’s executive branch in Republican hands.
The current state treasurer will become Wyoming’s 33rd governor when he’s sworn into office in January.
Gordon had such a strong showing in the first reported vote count that he was declared the winner before 8 p.m. As of 9:30 p.m., with 297 of the state’s 482 precincts reporting, WyomingNetworkNews.com reported Gordon had garnered 39,705 votes, easily defeating Cheyenne Democrat Mary Throne, the former state House minority leader. Throne had 15,425 votes, coming in second.
Constitution Party candidate Rex Rammell from Rock Springs, who worked to position himself as the conservative choice in the race, received 1,821 votes. Libertarian Lawrence Struempf of Laramie earned 968 votes.
Gordon took time in his acceptance speech at a watch party in Cheyenne on Tuesday night to congratulate Throne, Rammell and Struempf for a well-fought race. He called Throne a friend who put forward good ideas on how to improve the state, and he said he looked forward to talking with her about that as he transitioned into the governor’s office.
“(Throne) is not an opponent. She’s a colleague and a good friend, and somebody who cares deeply about Wyoming. I am very proud that she stepped forward to be in this race,” Gordon said during his speech. “(Rammell) sometimes got a little excited. Fair enough. I grew up on a ranch, I know how that goes. But Rex is a good man, and I thank him for running, as well.”
When Gordon takes over in January, he will be thrown right into the mix, since the 2019 legislative starts Jan. 8, the day after the inauguration. He said one of the first things on his agenda would soon be looking at the supplemental budget submitted by Gov. Matt Mead, along with putting together his transition team and preparing the state treasurer’s office for the transition to its new leader, Republican Curt Meier.
A major issue waiting for Gordon will be how to proceed with ENDOW, Mead’s effort to diversify the state’s economy. Gordon said he looked forward to working more with that group, especially the younger members, to find ways to encourage development in a ground-up approach.
He maintained his stance that there wasn’t a need to look at increasing taxes as part of any diversification effort right now. Instead, he wanted to lead an effort to find savings and help the state live within its means.
“Economic development comes from the ground up. And I want to meet with the ENDOW council,” Gordon said after his speech. “I read their report, and there’s some great ideas there. But my view is working with them on how they can engage the lower levels of government so we can grow our economy from our communities up.
“I don’t think we need to raise taxes at this point. I believe in our budget exercises and looking carefully at the things we can do to find savings. That’s our first step, and I believe we can make some changes and differences there.”
Tuesday’s race for Gordon was not as close as the Republican primary. Gordon defeated a crowded field in August, including Republican megadonor Foster Friess, who came in second to Gordon by 9,098 votes.
Gordon will take over from Mead, who was term-limited from running for a third term. Mead’s last election was a tighter race than Gordon was involved in Tuesday. Mead won re-election in 2014 by 53,948 votes.
