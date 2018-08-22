GOP congressional incumbents advance

CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s incumbent U.S. senator and representative both easily advanced to the November general election Tuesday.
Sen. John Barrasso easily defeated five challengers, including what many believed was a serious threat from Jackson businessman Dave Dodson.
And first-term Rep. Liz Cheney defeated two Republican challengers in her bid for another two years in the House.
“I’m very grateful with this kind of result this evening,” Barrasso said after being declared the winner Tuesday night. “We are just so very grateful for all the support of the people of Wyoming — people I’ve worked with as a doctor, as a state senator and now as a U.S. senator. People know me, know my wife and know we’re 100 percent committed to Wyoming and making life better for the people of Wyoming.”
With 252 out of 482 precincts reporting, Barrasso garnered 31,268 votes, while Dodson sat at 12,319 votes. John Holtz received 1,340 votes, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente received 652 votes, and Anthony L. Van Risseghem received 388 votes.
Barrasso will take on Democrat Gary Trauner, who ran unopposed in the primary.
With 252 out of 482 precincts reporting, Cheney had a commanding lead with 31,030 votes, while Rod Miller received 8,949, and Blake Stanley took 5,384.
“I’m honored by the trust Wyoming Republicans have once again placed in me to serve as our state’s lone representative in Congress,” Cheney said in a prepared statement. “I thank my opponents for their willingness to step forward and participate in our process on behalf of the people of Wyoming.
“I also want to congratulate our strong slate of Republican candidates on their nominations. I look forward to campaigning with them in the general election as we fight to continue to build upon the progress that is being made to cut taxes and regulation, expand Wyoming’s energy, mining and ag industries and restore America’s strength and power around the world.”
Cheney will take on Democrat Greg Hunter, who was declared the winner over Travis Helm. With 252 out of 482 precincts reporting, Hunter had 4,251 votes to Helm’s 2,677.
Barrasso, the junior senator from Wyoming, fended off what some thought could have been a serious challenge from Dodson, who originally entered the race as an Independent candidate.
As the first batches of returns came in across the state, Barrasso jumped to a sizable lead that he never gave up.
Dodson said while the election results weren’t how he and his supporters hoped the night would turn out, he knew it was a long shot. But he said he got into the race to start to break down walls and raise issues, like the cost of health care, and would look again for an opportunity to advocate for the people of Wyoming.
“When we started this race, we were facing a castle. And we took a battering ram and hit it really hard. And we put some cracks in that stone wall.
“And I’m proud of that work we all put into it,” Dodson said.
Looking back, Dodson said he regrets that his switch from Independent candidate into the Republican primary kept the last three weeks of the race focused on his affiliation and not on the issues.
Dodson spent heavily in his bid to unseat Barrasso as the Republican standard bearer. He spent almost $1.4 million on his campaign, including $1 million he loaned himself.
But even with that significant investment, Barrasso still outspent Dodson by about $1 million.
The incumbent was able to pull in more than $4.7 million in campaign contributions since 2017, including about $2.2 million in contributions from organizations backing him. And Barrasso was sitting on a significant war chest of about $5.3 million as of Aug. 1.
