Laramie kicked off its second annual PrideFest on Tuesday night with LGBTQ individuals and allies filling the City Council chambers for the Pride Month proclamation offered by Mayor Andi Summerville.
That same evening, during a debate in Sheridan, gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess fielded a question about the possibility of a statewide non-discrimination law to protect members of the LGBTQ community.
“If you look at Wyoming, how can you find a kinder, more inclusive group of people?” he began. “We brought (the) women vote before the territory was formed. And so, we have to be very careful about creating special classes.”
Wyoming PBS Public Affairs Producer Craig Blumenshine asked the question, citing a dark joke from the movie “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri” in which Wyoming is characterized as a place known for killing gays.
“I’m much in favor of the whole idea of the approach of trying to accept one another in a spirit of kindness,” Friess said. “And you mention this idea about Wyoming (being) noted for killing gays — that was one incident.”
The movie quote and Friess’ “one incident” are a reference to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard — a crime that drew international attention and left a lasting legacy in the form of an annual symposium, a foundation and occasional candlelight vigils that bear Shepard’s name.
Friess continued his answer, saying a recent incident — in which the owner of the Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave — “damaged” the city of Lexington.
He drew a parallel between the “furor” in Lexington and the fallout from Shepard’s murder.
“We cannot let this instance — that happened how many years ago? — damage the reputation of Wyoming,” he said.
Friess’ comments drew criticism from many in the state and from the Matthew Shepard Foundation — an LGBTQ outreach, education and advocacy organization founded by the victim’s parents in the wake of his murder.
Executive Director Jason Marsden said given violence against LGBTQ individuals still occurs, laws rendering discrimination “out of bounds” are good public policy.
“To dismiss Matt Shepard’s murder as ‘one incident’ ignores that one incident is all it takes to ruin someone’s life, their family’s well being and the entire community around them,” he said. “And to ask, offhand, ‘How many years ago?’ — Twenty, Mr. Friess. A milestone that people all around the world are already noticing and marking, and vowing never to forget, in hopes of preventing the next hate crime from ever having to happen.”
Matthew Shepard was beaten and tortured the night of Oct. 6, 1998. His attackers, Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson, tied him to a fence and left him for dead. Discovered 18 hours later by a passing cyclist, a comatose Shepard was taken to a hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he died several days later.
“One incident is one too many,” Summerville said. “And I don’t think we can be dismissive of one incident. In Laramie, this hits especially hard because this is where Matthew Shepard lived and went to school.”
The other seven gubernatorial candidates each addressed the question, most agreeing with Friess on the unimportance of passing a statewide nondiscrimination statute.
Democrat Mary Throne was the only candidate to explicitly support such a statute, listing more recent examples of discriminatory incidents across Wyoming.
“To say I have a different perspective on this question is an understatement,” Trone said. “We do have to welcome all people to Wyoming, and if we want to bring millennials into the state, being more welcoming to our lesbian, gay, transgender friends is a huge first step. … No one — and I mean no one — should lose their job because of who they are.”
Wyoming Equality Executive Director Sara Burlingame said Friess’ ‘one incident’ comment would go down in Wyoming history as “the most craven response to the death of a UW student” by a candidate for governor.
“Honestly, with the exception of Mary Throne, the other candidates weren’t much better,” she said. “They cleared the very low bar of not denigrating Matthew Shepard’s death but they stuck to their rusty guns on non-discrimination, saying that we can court business and grow our economy using the business acumen of the 1980s. The 80s are over.”
Burlingame said the voters should demand better.
“Wyoming deserves candidates with moral clarity and character,” she said. “Foster Friess displayed neither in Sheridan. I hope that changes.”
Having been the first to answer, Friess was given 30 seconds for a rebuttal, in which he talked about Laramie’s non-discrimination ordinance — so far, the only ordinance of its kind in Wyoming.
“You all maybe know Laramie passed this law three years ago and there’s not been a citation for any of this discrimination in three years,” Friess said. “This is Wyoming, we don’t have those kinds of problems. We love each other. I have a niece who will be married to a woman, and I will be at that wedding.”
Summerville said the ordinance was proactive and essential for the future of Wyoming, a state that exports 60 percent of its young people and is desperately searching for ways to diversify its economy.
“From a Laramie perspective, the (ordinance) — whether it’s been used or not — is absolutely a necessity for this city for a lot of reasons,” she said. “It is a statement of community values. It is a policy message from the City Council that this is how we want our community to be. We want to state openly we are inclusive. We want everybody to work here, play here, be educated here. And we want to be opening and welcoming to all.”
Summerville added business contemplating the move to Laramie or Wyoming, especially tech companies, value such statements.
“I firmly stand behind the idea that we have to make open policy statements about what our community values are and we have to project that … because if people from outside the area or the state have a doubt, it’s our job to show them what the community is about and sometimes that may mean taking proactive steps,” she said.
Shepard’s murder cannot be ignored or dismissed, Marsden said, adding non-discrimination ordinances benefit everyone rather than creating special classes — an objection raised by Friess and other candidates.
“These laws cover all of us,” Marsden said. “We all have a sexual orientation, including straight people. We all have a race, including white people. We all have all of these characteristics.”
He added a non-discrimination statute would represent a commitment to the love and kindness Friess praised throughout his answer.
“Wyoming could learn from its sister states about this and other forms of legislation that promote a diverse and inclusive and yes, loving, society,” Marsden said. “We’d encourage him and other candidates not to rule out that possibility so hastily.”
Friess did not return a request for comment.
