We skim over the prairie, about 200 feet in the air. It’s one of those days where I can hardly believe I’m getting paid to do what I do. This morning it is a survey via helicopter.
I peer out and use a grid scanning technique where I gaze across the ground from one side to the other, over and over again. It is systematic so I don’t miss anything — or at least that is my hope. The cool part is that I can see out even at my feet — the windshield is nearly full length in front of me.
The pilot, Dave Stinson, is with Sky Aviation Corporation out of Worland, one of the few helicopter companies in Wyoming that specializes in wildlife surveys.
Our quest on this totally calm morning is to spot sage-grouse gathering on some previously unknown lek. A lek is where male grouse gather to strut their stuff in an effort to show the females that they are the biggest and baddest grouse around.
Grouse gather at the same lek year after year but there’s always a chance that a new lek becomes established or maybe we’ll spot one that never was reported in the first place. My survey this morning includes two known leks, too, and we’ll give them a good look but neither has shown any activity in recent years.
Population trends are determined by the annual counts as wildlife biologists across the state rush from lek to lek throughout the month of April and the first week of May, trying to get as many counts as possible.
The trick with grouse is that they gather at the leks a bit before sunrise and are only there for a couple hours before disappearing back into the sagebrush to hide the rest of the day. That means biologists have only about two hours to observe and count birds on a lek. It is a race against the clock to cover as much ground as possible in that brief time window. Thus, helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft are often used to cover more ground.
It’s been years since I’ve flown in a helicopter. I conducted some mule deer surveys via helicopter probably a good 10 years ago. I’d forgotten how much fun it is.
It helps that it’s such a calm day so the action is more like a Ferris wheel than a tilt-a-whirl. For those unfamiliar with these carnival rides, the former is more of a moving porch swing high in the sky while the later involves tight turns that can make even a cast iron stomach do flip flops. This morning it is just a Ferris wheel ride with a bird’s eye view of the ground below.
We fly over pronghorn and the animals look up. Some decide to flee, others look confused as to what they should do. Before they decide, we move on.
The prairie is greening up, making the pronghorn stand out. The mule deer and elk we spot are a bit less obvious but they also look up with a curious look, wondering what to do. The mule deer scurry away while the elk just keep on eating. From this height we also spot a couple coyotes and even a few prairie dogs getting an early start on the day.
I point to a route on the ground where I skied last winter to do wildlife surveys in the snow. I tell the pilot that it took me several hours to cover that distance — and here we did it in a matter of minutes.
This use of both helicopter and fixed wing aircraft combined with intense ground counts is occurring by biologists across Wyoming. The amount of effort, as well as time and money, put into surveys for the sage-grouse is intense but only because the window for surveys lasts about five weeks. It’s a short window and, to top it off, an attempt is made to visit each known lek three times to increase the count accuracy.
I, probably like many of my fellow wildlife biologists, am thankful for Daylight Saving Time. We have to start our surveys based on sunrise, not on a specific time on a clock. As the sun rises earlier, the grouse get out to the leks sooner and sooner. At least the time change allows me one precious hour of extra sleep in the morning and, for that, I am grateful.
On this second day of our survey, we are skunked again. We see no sage-grouse. We end this morning a bit early so I direct the pilot to some cliff habitat to look for raptor nests. I’d tried to check the area previously via fixed wing aircraft but it was too windy, making such close flying dangerous. That flight was one of those tilt-a-whirl situations and a bit on the scary side. On this calm morning with the helicopter, we get a cool bird’s-eye view of several big stick nests tucked into the rocky cliff.
My fixed wing and helicopter surveys are done for this year and, I confess, all were a lot of fun. While I never quite forget that the highest number of deaths and injuries to wildlife biologists is during aerial surveys, it is still a heck of a way to see the world.
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
