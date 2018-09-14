RELATIVE THEATRICS PRODUCTION OF ‘I’M GONNA PRAY FOR YOU SO HARD’
7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, Gryphon Theatre
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics is gearing up to present “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” by Halley Feiffer.
The play is directed by Anne Mason and features Noelia Antweiler (member of Actors’ Equity Association) and Peter Parolin.
Nominated for the John Gassner Playwriting Award, “I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard” is an incredibly fierce play about eternal struggles of parents and children, according to a news release. Ella (Antweiler) is a precocious actress whose goal in life is making her famous playwright father David (Parolin) proud. Throughout the course of a boozy evening, Ella and David deliberate about whether to read the reviews of her Off-Broadway debut … and things unravel from there.
Performances are slated for 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the show for the general public and $10 in advance or $14 day-of for University of Wyoming student or senior citizens, with a limit of 50 seats per show. The first performance Wednesday is a pay-what-you-can preview. Audience seating is on the stage. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language, the release states. Tickets are available at www.gryphontheatre.org, at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or in person at Coal Creek TAP, 108 Grand Ave., for $12. Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
‘LARAMIE INSIDE OUT’ SCREENING
6:30 p.m. today, Wyoming Union Family Room
The public is invited to join Laramie schools, businesses, community partners, city leaders and citizens in honoring the 20th memorial of Matthew Shepard, according to a news release. The documentary “Laramie Inside Out” will screen at 6:30 p.m. today in the University of Wyoming Union Family Room. The event is free to the public, and complimentary popcorn will be provided. “Laramie Inside Out” is not rated and has a runtime of 56 minutes. Director Beverly Seckinger will lead a panel discussion following the film.
This event reaffirms UW’s values and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and is designed to engage students, faculty, staff and community members, the release states. Find the event at www.uwyo.edu to learn more about the Matthew Shepard Memorial Group, future events and how to get involved.
‘BRIGHT HALF LIFE’ READING
7 p.m. Thursday, Room 278 of LPCC
With partial funding by Wyoming Humanities, Relative Theatrics is set to present a free reading of “Bright Half Life” by Tanya Barfield as part of Read, Rant, Relate: Igniting Conversation through Theatre. “Bright Half Life” is a moving love story that spans decades in an instant — from marriage, children, skydiving and the infinite moments that make a life together, according to a news release.
The free public event is at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 278 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
The reading is part of Read, Rant, Relate: Igniting Conversation Through Theatre. A post-reading discussion will be led by Patrick Konesko. Read, Rant, Relate is a free play-reading program funded in part by the Wyoming Humanities. Experience a new piece of contemporary dramatic literature every other month with Relative Theatrics. Participants will engage directly with modern plays by listening to actor led readings of the texts, then joining discussions breaking down the thematic elements of the works and their relevance to today’s society, the release states.
Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
UNIVERSITY OF WYOMING SYMPHONY: THE MAGIC OF BROADWAY
7:30 p.m. Thursday, BCPA
The University of Wyoming Symphony plans to start the It’s Magic season with an early bang, according to a news release. This half-pops, half-classical concert zooms up and down New York’s Broadway, from the Theater District to Lincoln Center and back. And to celebrate, there will be a pre-concert welcome-back reception at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Lobby. Light refreshments will be served as attendees as you gather their tickets, listen to some lobby music and meet the Symphony Board, all sponsored by UniWyo Federal Credit Union. The concert then begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tweet Seats will still be available for audience members who like to stay connected to social media are welcome — silently — to share their experiences online, the release states. “Tweet Seats are available only in the back two rows of the auditorium, and attendees should tell the box office they want Tweet Seats when they purchase tickets.
Tickets are $12 for the general public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Season tickets are also still available.
Call 766-6666, visit BCPA or the Wyoming Union box offices or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
‘TO THE STARS, MOON, AND BEYOND’
7:30 P.M. Sept. 27, BCPA Concert Hall
The University of Wyoming Wind Symphony is scheduled to present its opening fall concert, “To the Stars, Moon, and Beyond,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
The concert will present popular music from fanfare to folk, including Holst’s Jupiter from “The Planets,” Sousa marches, a throwback to the music of Glenn Miller featuring the saxophone section, film music by Michael Giacchino and more, according to a news release. Professor Scott Meredith will be also featured in a virtuoso trumpet competition piece from the late 1800s for soloist and brass band. The Wind Symphony is UW’s premiere concert band comprised of the finest wind and percussion musicians.
Tickets are $12 for the general public, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for UW students. Call at 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
CONSPIRARE PERFORMANCE OF ‘CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD’
7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, LHS Theater
Grammy-winning Conspirare, a choir inspired by the power of music to change lives, is set to perform during the University of Wyoming’s 20th remembrance of Matthew Shepard’s murder.
The Austin, Texas-based group will perform “Considering Matthew Shepard” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Laramie High School Theater. The performance is free but ticketed. A limit of two tickets per person is available at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Overflow seating with monitors will be available in the LHS Commons.
A “talk-back” with panelists, including “Considering Matthew Shepard” composer Craig Hella Johnson, will follow the performance. The vocal ensemble engages singers from around the world who join forces to deliver extraordinary live musical experiences and recordings, according to a news release.
The performance is among events scheduled to commemorate the death of Shepard, an openly gay UW student from Casper, who was murdered in 1998. Nicole Lamartine, director of choral activities at UW, began work in 2016 to bring Conspirare to Laramie for Shepard’s memorial events.
Email amcnair@conspirare.org for more information about Conspirare.
Call Lamartine at 307-288-0042 or email choir@uwyo.edu for more information about the production.
COMEDIAN KEN JEONG STAND-UP COMEDY PERFORMANCE
8 p.m. Oct. 6, A&S Auditorium
Comedian and actor Ken Jeong will perform a stand-up comedy set at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 in the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Jeong’s UW appearance is a ticketed event and is open to the public.
Tickets are $20 with a valid UW student ID for both sale dates.
UW faculty and staff tickets, as well as tickets for the public, are $30 and will be available beginning Tuesday.
All tickets can be purchased at the Wyoming Union Information Desk, the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
A limit of four tickets per person will be assessed.
Jeong’s breakout role was the 2009 sleeper-hit comedy “The Hangover” as the Asian mobster “Mr. Chow” that earned him three Teen Choice nominations and an MTV Movie Award, according to a news release.
He also reprised the same role in two more “Hangover” films.
Go to www.kenjeong.com, follow him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter and Instagram via @kenjeong for more information about Jeong.
The Campus Activities Center’s 7220 Entertainment Large Scale Events Committee sponsors Jeong’s performance.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/union/cac/7220-entertainment/index.html for more information about 7220 Entertainment.
Those needing assistance to attend events should call the CAC at 766-6340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.