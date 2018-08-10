UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
8 p.m. today, 11 a.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Tuesday, UW Planetarium
During August, shows at the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will take a closer look into the ancient and unseen aspects of astronomy, according to a news release.
Children-themed planetarium shows are at 11 a.m. Saturdays. The month also includes four Tuesday night shows at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $3 for students and $4 for non-students from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 8 a.m.-noon Fridays at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office, Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building. Tickets also can be purchased at www.uwyo.edu/physics by clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
“In a Galaxy Far, Far Away … or Maybe Not” is at 8 p.m. today. This program will explore the origin of galaxies and cosmological giants discovered by the famous Hubble telescope.
“The Earth’s Closest Star” is at 11 a.m. Saturday. This program will explore the sun and how it works. The STAR Observatory on the rooftop of the Physical Sciences Building will be open for an activity after the program.
A full-dome film screening of “From Earth to the Universe” is at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The night sky, both beautiful and mysterious, has been the subject of campfire stories, ancient myths and awe for thousands of years. This film explores theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today’s grandest telescopes.
Go to www.wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium/shows for more detailed descriptions of these programs.
SHARON LOUDEN INSTALLATION
Renowned artist, educator and advocate for the arts Sharon Louden will be in-residence at the University of Wyoming Art Museum to install a new suspended, temporary custom sculpture Aug. 6-17 in the Centennial Complex lobby.
The installation will be completed and fully open to the public Aug. 18. During the two weeks of installation, the public will have the opportunity to observe the unfolding of the artwork and the artistic process, according to a news release.
Using bright, highly reflective, curved aluminum sheets, Louden will build upon her past site-specific installations that engage with the unique architecture of the Centennial Complex. The composition will act as a “drawing in space,” transforming the area from the entrance and spilling out into the sun-drenched windowed area. Louden’s installations change significantly depending on the vantage point, outside light and weather conditions, which cause them to create new forms and tensions of seemingly inﬁnite combinations, the release states.
During Louden’s time at UW, she also will participate in lectures, discussions and class visits related to her books on the professional practice of a successful artist at UW and other institutions around the state of Wyoming and Colorado’s Front Range.
Call the Art Museum at 766-6622, go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
‘SOAP SUDS ROW: THE BOLD LIVES OF ARMY LAUNDRESSES, 1802-1876’ BOOK DISCUSSION
5:30 p.m. Aug. 22, Centennial Library
Jennie Lawrence, Laramie author and schoolteacher, is set to discuss her book, “Soap Suds Row: The Bold Lives of Army Laundresses, 1802-1876,” at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Centennial Library. Her talk focuses on a little-known aspect of military history, according to a news release. Adventurous, brave women marched hundreds of miles following U.S. Army troops in the Civil War and the wars on the western frontier, washing soldiers’ clothes and linens. Often, they carried their babies and tugged small children, and they were among the first non-native women on frontier outposts, the release states.
This presentation is the last in a series of free summer public programs at the Centennial Library. Attendees are encourages to arrive early to enjoy light refreshments and visit with the presenter. Email Celeste Colgan at celestecolgan@gmail.com for more information.
HOSPICE OF LARAMIE WINE GALA AND TASTE OF LARAMIE
6:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Laramie Plains Civic Center
Hospice of Laramie recently announced its annual Wine Gala and Taste of Laramie, slated for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym. This is the largest event of the entire year that benefits Hospice of Laramie and the work the organization does in the community, according to a news release.
The event will include wine samples from regional vendors, food from local restaurants and caterers and a silent auction and raffle prizes from local and regional businesses and individuals, the release states.
Tickets for the 2018 Wine Gala and Taste of Laramie are only available online this year at www.hospiceoflaramie.com/wine_gala.html.
Those who need assistance in purchasing tickets you can call Hospice of Laramie or come by the Hospice House. Tickets are $60 per person.
‘DANCING BETWEEN EARTH AND SKY: VERTICAL DANCE AT VEDAUWOO’
10 a.m., 1 p.m. Aug. 25, 11 a.m. Aug. 26, Vedauwoo Recreation Area
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance is set to present “Dancing between Earth and Sky: Vertical Dance at Vedauwoo” at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 25 and 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Vedauwoo Recreation Area, 16 miles east of Laramie.
Created and co-directed by UW professors Margaret Wilson and Neil Humphrey and featuring several guest artists and live musicians, “Vertical Dance at Vedauwoo” has been an end-of-summer favorite with local audiences since 1998, with the natural rock formations at Vedauwoo offering a spectacular setting for the dance, which covers the entire performance area and connects the land to the sky, according to a news release.
Tickets are $8 presale at 766-6666 or www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Only limited tickets will be available for sale onsite for $10, and patrons are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
LARAMIE ART GUILD MINIATURE EXHIBIT
Through August
The Laramie Art Guild recently hung miniature paintings that measure 25 square inches or less, as well as larger paintings, at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. This special show featuring birds and other nature themes will hang through August, LAG President Tony Guzzo says in a news release. The show is free to the public. The Eppson Center is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBIT
Aug. 1-31, Coal Cree Coffee Co. uptown
A fine art photographic exhibit titled “150 Years in the Gem City” is planned from Aug. 1-31 at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s uptown location, 2317 Grand Ave. This exhibit, presented by Ludwig Photography, features downtown Laramie and the businesses and people that made the West great, according to a news release. Call 760-7330 for more information.
SECOND STORY BOOK GROUP
6:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Second Story Bookstore
The Second Story Book Group is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Murder on the Fly” by Jeffrey Lockwood.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month.
CONSPIRARE PERFORMANCE OF ‘CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD’
7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Laramie High School Theater
Grammy-winning Conspirare, a choir inspired by the power of music to change lives, is set to perform during the University of Wyoming’s 20th remembrance of Matthew Shepard’s murder.
The Austin, Texas-based group will perform “Considering Matthew Shepard” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the Laramie High School Theater. The performance is free but ticketed. A limit of two tickets per person is available at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Overflow seating with monitors will be available in the LHS Commons.
A “talk-back” with panelists, including “Considering Matthew Shepard” composer Craig Hella Johnson, will follow the performance. The vocal ensemble engages singers from around the world who join forces to deliver extraordinary live musical experiences and recordings, according to a news release.
The performance is among events scheduled to commemorate the death of Shepard, an openly gay UW student from Casper, who was murdered in 1998. Nicole Lamartine, director of choral activities at UW, began work in 2016 to bring Conspirare to Laramie for Shepard’s memorial events.
Email amcnair@conspirare.org for more information about Conspirare.
Call Lamartine at 307-288-0042 or email choir@uwyo.edu for more information about the production.
COMEDIAN KEN JEONG STAND-UP COMEDY PERFORMANCE
8 p.m. Oct. 6, A&S Auditorium
Comedian and actor Ken Jeong will perform a stand-up comedy set at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 in the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Jeong’s UW appearance is a ticketed event and is open to the public.
All UW student ticket sales will begin Aug. 22.
Tickets are $20 with a valid UW student ID for both sale dates.
UW faculty and staff tickets, as well as tickets for the public, are $30 and will be available beginning Sept. 4.
All tickets can be purchased at the Wyoming Union Information Desk, the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Box Office or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
A limit of four tickets per person will be assessed.
Jeong’s breakout role was the 2009 sleeper-hit comedy “The Hangover” as the Asian mobster “Mr. Chow” that earned him three Teen Choice nominations and an MTV Movie Award, according to a news release.
He also reprised the same role in two more “Hangover” films.
Go to www.kenjeong.com, follow him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter and Instagram via @kenjeong for more information about Jeong.
The Campus Activities Center’s 7220 Entertainment Large Scale Events Committee sponsors Jeong’s performance.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/union/cac/7220-entertainment/index.html for more information about 7220 Entertainment.
Those needing assistance to attend events should call the CAC at 766-6340.
