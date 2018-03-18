In days long past, wildfire created a mosaic forestscape across the Snowy Range: a patchwork of young and old, coniferous and deciduous trees and nutrient-rich soil, encouraging a diverse range of plant life.
But in 1905, the U.S. Forest Service was established to protect the nation’s forest reserves, and quickly began a campaign to prevent and extinguish all wild fires. It worked — sort of.
“The bottom line is Smokey the Bear has been really effective as far as preventing forest fires,” said Corey Class, Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Laramie wildlife coordinator. “The natural fire regime in the Snowies and Sierra Madres just hasn’t been happening. So, at the end of the day, landscape disturbance — which these mountain systems used to get from wildfire — just can’t be allowed to happen anymore in a lot of the areas, and we need landscape disturbance.”
Game and fish recently partnered with the forest service and several other organizations to create the Landscape Vegetation Analysis, or LaVA, in an effort to reintroduce landscape disturbance inside an area of about 600,000 acres spread across the Sierra Madre Mountains and Snowy Range during the next 10-15 years.
“Disturbance is what gave us a diversity of habitat types out there,” Class said. “Right now, we’re getting into a climax of lodge pole pine and not a lot else out there other than big conifers. The problem is when you walk out in that forest, there’s not a lot of understory.”
Understory is a layer of vegetation under the forest canopy and a primary source of food for wildlife, he said.
“There’s not a lot of plant species diversity right now, and what that equates to is less groceries for our big game,” Class said. “At the same time, those aspen and riparian habitats also have the highest species diversity period.”
Habitat Treatment
Some residents have voiced concern about the effect of habitat treatments — such as clear cutting — on the Snowy Range viewshed, but Game and Fish Habitat Biologist Katie Cheesbrough said looks can be deceiving.
“Some of our most beautiful landscapes are not our most healthy,” Cheesbrough said. “Fire suppression, over the years, has gotten us to a place that is not natural for our ecosystem.”
LaVA could facilitate several habitat treatments such as mastication, the use of machinery to “chew” up fallen trees and vegetation, or thinning operations, the use of small crews with hand tools selectively removing specific plants and trees, she said.
“We can do prescribed fire, but there’s several barriers to using fire in every instance,” Cheesbrough said. “So when we can’t use the optimal tool — fire — we have to move on to other tools, which would be the mechanical-type treatments.”
But, opponents to the analysis are more concerned the project seems to open hundreds of thousands of acres to clear cutting, the process of harvesting every tree in an area.
Class said he understood people’s reservations about the prospect of clear cutting two mountain ranges, but that is not the goal of LaVA.
“In reality, this project never intends to treat 600,000 acres,” he said. “What LaVA means is we could look at that 600,000 (acres) and bring it down to about 300,000 acres, but the likelihood of being able to treat an area that large in 10 years is pretty slim.”
Even after the treatment area is narrowed, checked against the forest service’s forest plan, analyzed for resources and agreed upon by all the participating agencies, Game and Fish Habitat Protection Biologist Mark Conrad said clear cutting would still only be one of many available habitat treatment options.
“The intent isn’t the clear cut,” Conrad said. “It’s to get (the forest) to rejuvenate and have that new vegetation coming in.”
Opposing viewpoints
Dan Tinker, a University of Wyoming Botany Department associate professor and forest ecologist, said he’s partnered with the forest service on several occasions, but he’s not sure this project is the best way to accomplish LaVA’s stated goals.
“I’m not opposed to — when it’s called for — intensive forest management,” Tinker said. “But some of the things they are proposing — I’m not sure the science is behind it.”
The forest service stated in its scoping documents removing beetle kill was a primary reason for treating the proposed area, but Tinker said he didn’t think it was necessary.
“The epidemic is over,” Tinker said. “There may be a few trees dying, but the peak is over.”
The process of informing the public about the project, or lack thereof, also bothered the ecologist.
“I think the large scope of this project and the uncertainty of what areas they want treat is what concerns me,” Tinker said. “In the original scoping document, I think they should have been clearer about how much they expect to treat instead giving the impression that they would treat the whole area.”
Tinker said his specialty is trees — not wildlife — but he would like to see agencies consider habitat treatments other than clear cutting.
“The method you use depends on your objective,” he said. “If your objective is to eliminate young trees in the understory to provide more underforage, then clear cutting is fine, but clear cutting does not enhance biodiversity. Clear cutting is OK if you want it to come back the same, but if you are trying to emulate that (wildfire) patchwork, I’m not sure it’s a good way to go about it.”
Duane Keown said he is also opposed to LaVA. After researching natural resources conservation at UW for about 30 years, Keown said he viewed the analysis as a wholesale timber harvest and detriment to tourism.
In addition to being opposed to clear cutting on a massive scale, he said his greatest concern was the 600 miles of proposed temporary roads in the analysis.
“I think they’re going to replicate (the effects of a wildfire) with 600 miles of road,” Keown said. “It’s going to cut it all to hell.”
Biodiversity
As LaVA works its way through National Environmental Policy Act scoping process, it remains unclear what the end result will be. But for game and fish, biodiversity in the Medicine Bow National Forest remains a top priority no matter the outcome, Class said.
“If we don’t do anything to improve the habitat, you should probably expect stable to decreasing (wildlife) populations,” he said. “If we do active management in these mountain ranges, we can at least improve carrying capacity by increasing the amount of food that’s available.”
One way Cheesbrough said habitat treatments could improve the overall health of the forest would be opening areas to more aspen growth.
“Because aspen are light loving and conifer are a little less light loving, the conifer tend to grow up and shade out the aspen,” she explained.
Class said the department would also like to use LaVA to reduce juniper encroachment and protect mountain shrub communities.
“The bitter brush, the sage brush and the choke cherry are all vital for our game and nongame species, and we don’t have a lot of that,” he explained. “When you look at this side of the Snowy Range, you see grassland to timber, and we’d like to restore some of that mountain shrub.”
The habitat treatments would not simply benefit big game, which thrives on diverse understory, Cheesbrough said.
“This is not just beneficial to a single species,” she said. “(The proposed habitat treatments) are good for birds, they’re good for fish and they’re good for amphibians.”
