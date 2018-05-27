As students at every rung of the educational ladder graduate this month, celebrating their achievements and reflecting on their memories, many are thinking about what the future holds in store.
Student Body President Amy Gabriel and Senior Class President Brendan Rucinski are two students with undoubtedly bright futures, said Kim Dale, an LHS school counselor who also serves as student council adviser.
“They’re just two kiddos that — once they put their mind to something — they get things accomplished,” she said. “Even if their goals change, even if new opportunities arise, they’re going to be individuals that take advantage of those opportunities and make the most of them.”
Rucinski ran unopposed for the senior class president seat, but once elected, he took the role seriously.
“My job was mainly just organizing senior-esque things,” he said. “So, on paper, I was the guy in charge of graduation, running voting for the senior flower, speaking at graduation — that’s all the fancy stuff on paper. But then I have a more senior side of it where I was the one organizing senior skip day and our prank — things that the senior class did outside of the school and on its own.”
Senior skip day was moved earlier to April, to avoid conflicts with nationally-mandated AP test days or finals week, Rucinski said.
“We switched it to April and just kind of let people do their own thing,” he said. “We had a democratic vote for what day and — sure enough — April 20 took the cake.”
Rucinski walked a fine line between students and the administration when he organized the senior prank — one that involved childhood photos of Principal Chuck Kern as a basketball player for LHS’s rival, Campbell County High School, and a short-lived pool party during school hours broken up by school officials.
“It’s almost like if nothing goes wrong, there’s no reason to fight it,” he said. “If we stay within bounds — in terms of not doing anything actually wrong or disruptive to the school — then you can usually get away with it. And you can’t get out of hand — we couldn’t do a senior skip week, but a skip day was fine.”
Rucinski was also involved in athletics, running cross-country and indoor and outdoor track. He was a member of the 4x800 relay team that took first place at the 2018 Wyoming State Track and Field Championships on May 17.
For the sports he didn’t play, Rucinski developed a tradition his senior year of showing up to send off Laramie teams headed for state competitions. Whether it was golf or football, Rucinski came out to give a loud pep-talk to the team.
His encouragement might have worked, as several Laramie teams and athletes went onto win or place in state competitions.
Dale got to know Rucinski throughout his senior year — and noted his charisma.
“I’m really impressed by the humor that he brings to everything he does,” she said. “He’s got a frankness about him that people can appreciate. They know where he stands.”
Gabriel’s sport of choice was Nordic skiing. As a member of the LHS Nordic ski team, she continued to practice a sport she has loved since middle school.
“I really like it just because you can get outside in the winter and it’s super good exercise,” she said. “Also, I really like everybody on my team. I made a lot of friends through the program.”
Staying close to Happy Jack and her family, the Laramie native plans to start at the University of Wyoming in the fall.
Having been involved with student council since sophomore year, Gabriel’s confidence and leadership skills grew during her time at LHS, Dale said.
“She was always a kiddo that would step up and volunteer to do things,” she said.
“But now that she’s really confident in her own abilities, it’s fun to watch her really just take charge and help shape the group to do great things.”
Even as a junior, Gabriel led by example, Dale said.
“It was pretty darn easy to follow her when she just steps up with enthusiasm,” Dale said. “She makes it really, really easy and safe for everyone else to do the same.”
Gabriel and Rucinski, who is also headed to UW, are gifted academically and athletically — a balance that will open many doors, Dale said.
“I’m really excited to see where life brings them,” she said.
