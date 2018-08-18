Steeped in anti-establishment culture, skate parks are nearly as identifiable with graffiti as train cars and Banksy.
So, when Friends of the Laramie Skatepark member Josh Kaffer discovered “Yo skate park sticks” painted in black, hastily scrawled letters under a bench Tuesday at the LaBonte Skate Park, he said he wasn’t surprised.
“Skateboarding has a long tradition of graffiti,” Kaffer said. “When we started the Friends of the Laramie Skatepark, we worked with the city to manage the graffiti a little better. It was an eyesore.”
The initiative received a positive response at first, but as interest waned, the art changed.
“It basically devolved into 11-year-olds misspelling words,” Kaffer explained as he prepped the bench Thursday for a new coat of paint. “My favorite has to be ‘Resist mind contol.’ They were so close.”
Despite plans to paint the entire park in a few weeks, Kaffer said waiting to cover up the graffiti would be a mistake.
“Every person who’s managed a park has dealt with graffiti,” he said. “The trick is to cover it the next day. If it’s gone when they come back to show their friends, it takes the wind out of their sails and kind of defeats the purpose of putting it there.”
The “street artists” tagged a bench, the topside of the skatepark’s full pipe and the full pipe’s support beam, Kaffer said. All in all, the damage was minimal, but they also hit the skatepark’s file folder, a steel structure installed next to the park in an attempt to mitigate some graffiti.
“The intent of the file folder is to decrease the area where street art pops up,” Laramie Parks and Recreation Director Todd Feezer said. “It provides a better avenue for these urban artists to display their work.”
While the file was used for its intended purpose, Kaffer said he was disappointed to see the new comers paint over two works — on the north and east facing sides — artists had put considerable time into creating.
“I think it’s a little disrespectful,” he said. “But I don’t manage the file, so there’s not a lot I can do about it.”
Kaffer rolled fresh paint onto the bench as a handful of children played in the skate bowl behind him. Painting over graffiti is just one of the services the organization provides the skate park.
Recently, Kaffer and several volunteers replaced eight drains in the bottom of the skate bowl.
“We had to cut the old drains all out,” he said. “The drainage wasn’t really done right when they were installed, and they would break out every year. If you hit one, you were going down.”
Feezer said the organization’s efforts to improve and maintain the skatepark were instrumental in keeping the feature an attractive asset for the Laramie community.
“(Friends of the Laramie Skatepark) are a huge benefit to parks and rec,” he said. “Anytime we have a group or entity that takes on maintenance, that’s a huge help alleviating the work load for our crews. It’s great to have that buy in.”
While Feezer said graffiti will continue to be a problem in public spaces, having volunteer organizations to help out with the cleanup and prevention efforts reduces the number of eyesores that could pop up around the city.
“The fact that we’ve got a set of eyes that care about the skatepark and the way it looks really helps reduce the amount of graffiti and other issues that could happen there,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.