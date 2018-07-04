Four people were arrested Monday morning at two apartments on Harney Street during a drug bust coordinated between the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.
A search warrant was executed at around 10:30 a.m. at 1017 and 1017½ Harney St. and led to the arrest of Malisa Shandy, Katherine Matthews, Randy Webb and Darin Gaffield.
During the raid, DCI agents found about 20 grams of methamphetamine and 42 grams of marijuana at the residences.
According to an affidavit signed by sheriff’s deputy Chris Carroll, Webb said he “commonly” purchased meth in Denver and sold it in Laramie to buy more of the drug.
Shandy and Gaffield both acknowledged traveling to Colorado to buy meth. All three told Carroll they were also habitual users.
Matthews “had brokered or middle manned several deliveries to Shandy,” according to Caroll’s
affidavit. Matthews said she brokered more than 100 deals.
The four defendants made their initial appearances Tuesday afternoon Laramie’s Circuit Court
Each had a cash bond set at $10,000.
Shandy unsuccessfully pleaded to be released on a signature bond, which does not require a cash deposit.
Shandy said she is the “sole provider” for her 83-year-old mother.
The defendants are all set to have a preliminary hearing 11 a.m. July 10.
