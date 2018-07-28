The UW Foundation asked to be dismissed as a defendant in the lawsuit by Mandy Davis, the foundation’s former human resources business manager whose position was eliminated as part of a 2015 restructuring.
Davis claimed her layoff was actually an illegal retaliation for filing a discrimination complaint against Foundation President Ben Blalock.
Kay Lynn Bestol, attorney for UW and the Foundation, asked for summary judgment in a Thursday court filing and said the defendants “deny all of Ms. Davis’ allegations of discrimination and retaliation.”
Though Bestol’s motion doesn’t explicitly explain what judgment she’d like the federal judge to make, she says the “Foundation is not a proper defendant because Ms. Davis was not an employee of the Foundation.”
While Davis served as the Foundation’s human resources director, she was actually employed directly by UW itself.
Summary judgment, in which a judge makes a ruling while avoiding a jury trial, is typically reserved for cases in which there is a dispute about the case’s legal questions, but not the underlying facts of the case.
In May 2017, Bestol demanded a jury trial, but now thinks summary judgment is appropriate.
Although Davis’ attorneys “made multiple misrepresentations of the record and made multiple factual assertions that are unsupported by the record,” Bestol said. “There is no genuine dispute of material fact that the Foundation was not Ms. Davis’ ‘employer’ under the Americans with Disabilities Act.”
As a nonprofit operated separately from UW, the Foundation technically only has one employee, Blalock, and doesn’t even have enough employees to be subject to the anti-retaliation provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Bestol said.
Courts have typically held that, when Congress does not define “employee” when crafting laws, the term generally describes the “conventional master-servant relationship as understood by common-law agency doctrine.”
While Davis’ work may have been managed by the Foundation, Bestol said neither Blalock nor the Foundation’s board of directors had the authority to fire Davis or determine her pay.
In June 2015, Davis hired a computer specialist who had an apparent physical disability. Davis claimed Blalock took issue with the appearance of the new employee, who was the most qualified applicant for the position.
Davis said she was told by Foundation Vice President Mary Ivanoff to not hire another “retard.”
Davis filed a discrimination complaint in July 2015, and her position was eliminated less than five months later after then-UW President Dick McGinity instituted a hiring freeze in the wake of Wyoming’s struggling economy.
