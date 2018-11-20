CHEYENNE — Former Wyoming Gov. Dave Freudenthal thought during his time in the Herschler Building in Cheyenne that his then-boss Mike Sullivan worked pretty hard during his two terms leading the Cowboy State; maybe too hard, the latter said during a panel discussion Thursday in Cheyenne.
Upon being elected governor himself seven years after Sullivan’s time in Cheyenne had ended, Freudenthal found he hadn’t known the half of it.
Governors are like the CEO of a state: They oversee everything, from managing dozens of state agencies to setting the legislative agenda and making the deals necessary to see that agenda through. But governors also serve a symbolic role and are always expected to show up — going to arts dinners, giving speeches and the occasional antelope hunt, which Sullivan called not just your duty but “the fun part of your duty” — on top of their daily obligations to the office.
These were just a few topics discussed during a former governors’ panel Thursday in the ballroom of the Little America Hotel, the closing event of the annual Governor’s Business Forum in Cheyenne. Moderated by the Western Governors’ Association’s James Ogsbury, the discussion was a revealing and oftentimes lighthearted retrospective on both governors’ administrations, both in how the pair addressed the job and how they balanced the demands of the office with their personal lives.
When Sullivan was elected in 1986, he said he had no previous governmental experience. However, he told the crowd, almost nothing can prepare you for the job, and the learning curve, regardless of your background, was tremendously steep.
“There are many pieces of advice we could give to (Gov.-elect Mark) Gordon, but most of them would not be policy,” he said.
As it turns out, both governors had plenty of wisdom to impart on the incoming governor.
With a longstanding supermajority in both its House of Representatives and in its Senate, the Wyoming Legislature has often been considered among the nation’s most conservative. Yet, throughout its history, more than one dozen Democrats have achieved the governorship, including both Sullivan and Freudenthal.
Succeeding in that environment, Sullivan said, was not about embodying partisan ideals; it was about using the office to achieve what was best for all of Wyoming.
On Thursday, he recalled an occasion early in his career when the chairman of the state Democratic Party came to his office and said that there was talk among the party about the lack of Democrats Sullivan had chosen to appoint.
But Sullivan, a nearly lifelong resident of the state with deep roots, had a different vision for the office.
“I ran for governor as a Democrat because I believe in the platform, and I have those connections as well,” he said. “But the Democrats aren’t exactly on the top of my list. We’re here to put good people into the government, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
“In a place like Wyoming,” he added, “you’ve got to cross boundaries, always.”
As noted by the great American songsmith Randy Newman, “It’s lonely at the top.”
As governor, both men said, it’s important to be prepared for that reality.
“You don’t anticipate the impact on your personal life,” Freudenthal said. “When I worked at the Herschler Building, I got a sense of it from other administrations, but what you don’t anticipate is the extra effort it really takes. I consider my administration a success for different reasons, and that is because I managed to stay married and the fact my kids didn’t disown me. They wouldn’t admit they were related to me for a while, but, you know.”
“You need to remember, at the end of the day, you’re through being governor,” he added. “You’re still a spouse; you’re still a father.”
Sullivan agreed.
“The thing we should both impart to Gov. Gordon is you walk in with your family, and you better remember it’s important to walk out with your family,” said Sullivan. “Everything else is of lesser importance.”
During their time in the governor’s office, both Freudenthal and Sullivan came to understand that the issues facing Wyoming were similar to those facing many other states in the West, with many of those issues stemming from one key trait they all shared: vast swaths of land under federal management within their borders.
“With the exception of California, Western states have a lot of the same issues,” said Sullivan. “They weren’t partisan issues. Our issues were Western issues. They were Rocky Mountain issues. They were environmental issues, wildlife issues.”
For both the federal government and lawmakers at the state level, the relationship between conservation and natural resources is a “thread that we walk,” Sullivan said. However, both sides may have different perceptions of what that might look like, and, because of that truth, managing a relationship between both the state and the federal government has always been precarious and challenging.
Therefore, it’s important to understand the opposition. Freudenthal said the government sets legislation on a national basis and may not be as sensitive to the interests of the states like Wyoming, where a respect for the balance between conservation and development might go over the heads of people in Washington, D.C.
“But you have to engage by talking and listening, both for your own interests in the state and listening to the contrary interests that come from people who don’t necessarily understand the issues,” Sullivan said. “It’s a constant battle, and it’s dependent upon building trustful relationships that work in the interests of us and remembering that we are substantially federal, and they are going to have something to say.”
Haggling with the federal government is one thing, but even when you’re the chief executive of your state, you don’t always get everything you want. The legislature is a beast with its own mind and, though the governor sets the legislative agenda, it takes cooperation between both the executive and the legislative branches to make laws into realities.
If he wanted something accomplished during his tenure, Freudenthal said, he’d hit the road early to begin selling it to people, rather than waiting until the start of the latest legislative session. Though he said a governor can come into office with the highest of ambitions, he said it’s important to realize that not everything you want to get done will come to pass and to realize that there is sometimes value to be found in other points of view.
“You have to get out there, but you also have to listen to your audience,” he said. “Because as much as I hate to admit it, the legislature has some pretty unique ideas. They just need to refine them. You need to engage early, but you also need to find out what’s important to them because at the end of the day, it’s your duty to do a good job. So do most legislators.”
The governor can’t do everything, however, particularly because the legislature — and the politics that dictate who gets elected and who doesn’t — has a dynamic of its own to come to terms with: the threat of getting voted out for rocking the boat.
At that point, it’s time to turn elsewhere.
“If we’re going to address the issues of taxes, for example, it’s going to take the business community,” Freudenthal said. “The political community isn’t poised to deal with the structural issues facing the state.”
When both men were asked what they would consider their signature accomplishment, both demurred, saying they never approached the job from a question of their legacy, but in handling the demands of the job from one day to the next.
“I remember the small things,” Sullivan said. “It was the little differences I made as governor, when you could see it in people’s eyes, you knew in your heart you had made their lives better.”
Maintaining a sense of levity around the position was important, too, Sullivan said, and that the job would be much more challenging if one wasn’t able to have a sense of humor. But Sullivan also said that flexibility and an ability to roll with the punches is important: You don’t know what’s going to happen, or what’s coming across the desk every morning, he said, whether it’s a crisis or some other problem.
“You have to be ready for almost anything,” Sullivan said.
“At the same time, as we used to say, being governor cures your paranoia,” he added. “Because now you know the sons of b——— are after ya.”
