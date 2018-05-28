Firefighters run into burning buildings when everyone else is running out, but there’s more to the job than sitting around and waiting for a fire, Laramie Fire Department Shift Commander Kevin Lam said.
“Some of the public perception is we sit and wait for a call to come, maybe we clean and workout a bit,” Lam said. “I wish that were the case. We are very go, go, go.”
While some fire departments can focus solely on firefighting, the LFD also provides Albany County with emergency medical services, wildfire response and hazardous materials cleanup. Each service is mired in technical knowledge, standard operating procedures and equipment knowledge.
But to be eligible for promotion within the fire department, Lam said it all comes down to the equipment operator test.
“As far as the equipment operator test, we follow the civil service for generating a promotion list,” Lam explained, mapping correlations between his statements across an empty, wooden desktop. “The test is comprised of a written exam drawn from text resources such as (the International Fire Service Training Association manual), which is 40 percent of the test. The other 60 percent is a practical portion.”
The practical exam tests firefighters’ situational knowledge, driving skills and tool knowledge, ranging from trucks and pumpers to breathing apparatuses and chainsaws, he said.
In a sparsely decorated office, the clean-shaven shift commander stacked training manuals and three-ring binders so high they hid his face, explaining the equipment operator’s test was based on a wide-range of material.
“I score the written portion, but we bring in outside proctors — independent and unbiased — to evaluate the driving and practical events,” Lam said.
The test takes about a week to administer and is offered once every other year. This year, 14 firefighters took the test, and 14 passed, he said.
“They’ve been working for months on practicing driving the trucks, practicing pumping the trucks, dealing with saws and (self-contained breathing apparatuses) and reading references,” Lam said.
Written exam
With eight years in the department, LFD Firefighter Brent Brock said he’s completed the test a handful of times.
“You can’t just be a dumb fireman,” Brock said, fiddling with a tape measure as he stared out a window at LFD Station No. 3. “There’s a lot of math you have to be able to do on the fly.”
During the written test, Brock said he had to calculate precise pumping pressures, account for elevation loss or gains and know the coefficients for different size hoses.
Hitting the books weeks in advance, the firefighter left on vacation just before the test.
“We don’t know the test dates ahead of time, so it’s hard to plan a vacation around the test,” Brock said. “I just got back the day before the test.”
While he didn’t take time away from his family during his trip to prepare, he said studying at home wasn’t uncommon.
“It’s just like college,” Brock said. “You get out of it what you put in.”
Constantly cramming book knowledge before the test seeps into everyday life, he said.
“Just walking around, you can’t ever switch it off,” Brock explained. “You see a strip mall, and you wonder, ‘When was that built? I wonder if it has firewalls in the attic?’ It’s always in the back of your mind, even if it’s your day off, and you’re out getting groceries.”
The hardest part of the written test was the amount of knowledge covered — thousands of pages — from knot tying to hazardous materials, he said.
At the end of the testing period, Brock said a weight is lifted off the firefighters’ shoulders.
“When you get done with it, your initial feeling is a sigh of relief,” he explained. “It feels good to have it behind you.”
Practical exercises
Once the books are out of the way, the firefighters head to the training grounds for hands-on testing.
“The practical portion is broken down into three sections,” said Ben Farber, a LFD firefighter with five years in the department. “The three stations are engines and pumping, the aerial station and the last one is kind of an equipment and tools station with the wildland engine incorporated in.”
For many people, there is little difference between the big red trucks towing firefighters from one calamity to the next, but for equipment operators, each vehicle has a specific purpose and a strategic place on the accident scene.
“The difference between an engine and a truck is engines hold water and they pump water, so their main job is fire attack,” Farber said, standing between the two vehicle types in LFD Station No. 1. “Trucks are an aerial apparatus. They have a ladder on them and don’t hold any water. They do have a pump, but there is no water capacity right away.”
Not only does an equipment operator need to know the differences and how to operate each vehicle, he said equipment operators also need to know the location of every tool on every piece of equipment.
“When there’s something new coming to the apparatus, we can pretty much expect to see it on the test,” Farber said. “We keep hundreds of pieces of equipment on each rig, so just learning a single truck could take a long, long time.”
The grueling hours of test prep, the stress of an outsider grading your performance, the brain-buckling switch from testing on fire simulations one day and answering medical calls the next — it all pays off in the end, he said.
“Something like the (equipment operator) test can greatly increase your job performance even if you’re not looking to become an equipment operator,” Farber explained. “It was a great learning opportunity. It was great to grow as a professional. It’s an opportunity to better yourself.”
