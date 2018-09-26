Fire district close to deal for new station

Albany County Fire District No. 1’s board approved a plan Sept. 18 to buy a 1.6-acre property south of Laramie where a new fire station for the district’s central department will be built.
The board approved a plan to spend $146,500 to buy the property, which lies on the northwest corner of Fort Sanders Road and Highway U.S. 287, immediately south of New Life Church. Megan Overmann Goetz, attorney for the district, said she hopes the sale will be closed by the end of October.
The district originally hoped to submit an application for construction funding last week to the State Lands and Investments Board.
Under the Mineral Royal Grant program, the district could put up a 25 percent match and have the state fund the bulk of the new fire hall construction.
Because the district needs more time to finalize the grant application, the district will now need to wait until February for the next grant cycle. During August and September, the district hosted weekly special meetings to work toward the new fire hall. Two additional special meetings for October are also scheduled.
“It’s been a very intense month trying to get a lot of this together,” said Art Sigel, chairman of the district’s board. “We need a home south of the city. That’s where the growth is taking place.”
Since the central district was first formed in early 2017, the station has been housed in a rented property north of town.
Sigel said the board felt it was important to find a new location south of town.
One of the challenges of fire suppression in Albany County, Sigel said, is the limited number of properties that provide easy access to key highways and, in turn, provide faster response times.
Until they found the current property they plan to buy, board members spent more than a year looking for an ideal location.
“Every one had shortcomings,” Sigel said.
Sitting on Highway 287, the new property “really suits us well,” he said.
