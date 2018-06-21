As fire activity winds down, Rocky Mountain Team Black is slated to hand over the reins today to an incoming Type III command team.
“With 94 percent containment, there’s less resources needed for the fire,” Team Black spokesperson Dawn Sanchez said. “Because the fire’s complexity has reduced, what it really needs now is a Type III team.”
Incident command teams range from Type V to Type I, with Type I teams responding to the largest wildfires and Type V teams typically consisting of only a few members, Sanchez said.
Members of the incoming team are scheduled shadow Team Black to ensure a smooth transition, the Badger Creek Fire incident report states. While command teams are transitioning, firefighters continue to patrol the fire’s perimeter and address hazards, Sanchez said. Evacuated residents returning to their communities should be aware hazards could still be in the area, the incident report states.
Smoke and flames may still be visible within the fire’s perimeter, fire-weakened and beetle-killed trees could fall without warning and stump holes and ash pits pose a risk to those walking off of established roadways within the fire perimeter, according to Team Black.
With both Wyoming Highway 230 and Wyoming Highway 10 reopened, motorists are encouraged to be on the lookout for firefighters working in the area.
With the aid of precipitation from Tropical Storm Bud, firefighters were able to reign in the wildfire during the weekend.
Unfortunately, despite efforts to lock down the evacuation area, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday some evacuated homes were burglarized.
“We had one burglary reported in Woods Landing, where items were missing from two buildings on the same property, and two additional burglaries on (Wyoming) Highway 10,” Albany County Undersheriff Josh DeBree said. “They are all being investigated. We do have some good physical evidence that we are looking at.”
People with information about the alleged crimes can call Albany County Dispatch at 721-2526 or Crimestoppers at 742-2273, which accepts anonymous tips.
“Our No. 1 goal is to catch the suspect that is taking advantage of people evacuating their homes,” DeBree said.
Cool temperatures and high humidity continued to aid containment efforts Wednesday, but with dry, warm and breezy conditions slated to return Thursday, weather could be a concern for firefighters heading into the weekend.
The fire remains under investigation, but according to a U.S. Forest Service news release, a preliminary investigation indicated the fire was human-caused. The Laramie Ranger District set up a tip line to help with the investigation. Call 745-2392, select option No. 5 and leave a detailed message with any information about suspicious activity the afternoon of June 10 near Forest Service Roads 501 and 544D in the area of the Mountain Home (off-highway vehicle) Trail system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.