Feeding Laramie Valley plans to grow its existing programs and expand its statewide reach thanks to a $400,000 Community Food Project Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
After multiple attempts, the local organization became the first agency in Wyoming to receive the grant. About 30 are awarded each year from an application pool that runs into the thousands.
“The idea behind these grants is to provide communities with a one-time infusion of funds that helps them move toward sustainability with their local food-production and food-distribution projects,” Director Gayle Woodsum said.
Feeding Laramie Valley got its start in 2009 collecting surplus produce from local growers and distributing it to non-profit organizations in the community. These days, it collects and distributes thousands of pounds of locally grown fruits and vegetables to hundreds of people in Albany County who don’t have access to healthy food.
The organization, headquartered at the Fort Sanders Building in LaBonte Park, also grows its own food for distribution at the park and at locations around town, including the Albany County Fairgrounds.
Feeding Laramie Valley has initiated a project for people living with chronic illnesses and a free summer lunch program for children, among other research and training efforts.
Woodsum said the grant, which will be fully matched by volunteer service and donations over the next three years, will first of all help Feeding Laramie Valley grow and share more food with more people.
“We’ve already doubled the number of people who are receiving fresh fruits and vegetables from us,” she said.
The grant will also help the group work toward its big-picture goals, which include creating a food hub in Laramie for production and distribution around the state. Woodsum also wants to support new farmers, ranchers and food-based businesses.
“We really want to be part of this long-term, statewide sustainable food systems work,” she said.
She said research points to the need for hubs around the state that can facilitate the distribution of food around Wyoming, increasing food independence across the whole system.
“The food that we’re producing here can go to other parts of the state, and food that we can’t grow here can come into Albany County,” she said.
True sustainability would require year-round food production, she said.
“We’re also embarking on a number of research projects and experimental projects that are helping us extend the growing season and ultimately turn it into a year-round growing system,” she said.
She’s hoping to acquire a larger piece of land for year-round production and training, perhaps even bringing back crops that used to be grown in the Laramie area on a large scale, such as spinach and lettuce.
The Community Food Project Grant is a reflection of Feeding Laramie Valley’s collaborative success and community reach, Woodsum said. It also brings increased credibility for the work the group is doing and even more opportunities for collaboration.
“The thing that’s the most exciting about getting this grant is we’re hoping it will expand even more than the number of people and organizations that we can collaborate with,” Woodsum said. “That’s the answer to all of this — the more organizations that come together and build larger things, as a group, the greater chance we have of being successful for all of us.”
