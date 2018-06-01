In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be challenging to keep tabs on one’s elected officials — especially those in Cheyenne and especially throughout an often chaotic and fast-paced legislative session.
The People’s Review, produced by the lobbying group Equality State Policy Center and published Wednesday, aims to change that, providing legislator vote records for bills it deems vital for Wyoming.
“The key to a good democratic system is having an engaged electorate,” said Phoebe Stoner, the center’s executive director.
“And for those of us that work inside this field — whether we’re activists or advocates or lawmakers — it’s really important to remember that the average person out there doesn’t have the background information that we have, doesn’t have the time to get that background information.”
Founded in 1993, the center represents a coalition of 31 social justice, conservation and labor-oriented advocacy groups throughout the state with the stated aims of transparent government, fair elections and thriving communities.
The People’s Review reports how all 60 representatives and 30 senators in the Wyoming Legislature voted on a number of bills related to the center’s interests.
The 2018 report includes 11 bills — some which passed and others that failed — covering topics from public records laws to protest bills to child sexual abuse prevention to public school funding. The review also includes editorials explaining some of the bills and information on whether the center supported each bill.
“We just want to bring information to the public with as much ease as possible so we’ve put quite a bit of thought into the overall design of the People’s Review,” Stoner said. “We want it to be accessible. We want folks to be able to take a look at it and understand what it means because the information is presented in a really accessible way.”
Steff Kessler, program director for the Wyoming Outdoor Council, said the review is an aid for both the Wyoming public and her organization, which is one of the Equality State Policy Center’s 31 members.
“There are hundreds and hundreds of bills that go through a session and the session is very fast-paced and so many people struggle to keep up with it,” she said. “That’s why organizations like the Wyoming Outdoor Council and a coalition group like the Equality State Policy Center really help the regular citizen have an inside scoop on what’s going on at the Legislature.”
While the Wyoming Legislature launched a new website in 2018, the sheer volume of information can still be difficult to sift through, Stoner said.
“The Legislature has made great improvements to its website over the past year, but I still think vote records and reading through the vote digest can be a pretty wonky experience,” she said. “And we hope that this can kind of help to close that gap and make it easier for folks.”
The review is accessible through the Equality State Policy Center’s website.
The center published its first People’s Review in 2017 — a project that grew out of its earlier Legislative Accountability Project. This earlier project produced a thick report detailing how every legislator voted on each vote of each bill and included campaign finance information, as well.
“It was a really great tool, but we found that it was mainly a tool for our coalition to use internally,” Stoner said. “It helped other lobbyists and other members of our coalition understand who supported what or who was financially supported by who, but it still kind of left the public out of it.”
By producing a colorful, focused, easy-to-digest document, Stoner said the center hopes to encourage greater levels of civic engagement.
“So often, we only think about these topics a couple of weeks before the election — like, ‘Oh shoot, that’s right, an election’s coming up, I don’t even know my lawmaker’s name or what they’ve been up to,’” Stoner said. “And we just want to change that culture so it is a more regular practice for Wyoming’s people to check in with what their lawmakers are doing and how they’re voting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.