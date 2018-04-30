The lobby of the Eppson Center for Seniors was abuzz with activity the morning of April 20 as people made their way to their activities. Amidst the commotion one woman was right where she wanted to be, placing newly created greeting cards on to a shelf to be sold.
Gazing at the cardholder, going row by row in search of the perfect spot for the cards she and other volunteers crafted from donated greeting cards, which would be sold to help raise money for the Eppson Center.
Without the cards, the center could lose funding for activities the people around her were heading to that Friday morning.
Eppson Center volunteer Irene Madden, 76, has been participating in the center’s activities for almost a year and has used her creativity, dancing experience and determination to assist the organization, while still joining the fun herself.
“It seems I come here just about every day now,” Madden said. “I come Mondays and Thursdays for this 9 a.m. exercise class that I have been kind of conducting. Wednesdays, I come for line dancing, and now I have taken over the recycling of the greeting cards.”
Before she started to help at the center, Madden lived in Greybull and left to be with one of her daughters after her husband passed away. She was born and raised in New Jersey, but when her family was looking for a change, they decided to move out west.
“I moved to Cody, Wyoming, in 1978 with my family, and then I moved to Basin/Greybull in 2000,” Madden said. “(My husband) wanted a different way of life, to get out of the congestion of back East.”
Madden recently started assisting the center financially by taking over the recycled greeting card program, where volunteers take used cards and make new ones out of them to sell for a $1, Eppson Center morning receptionist Bonnie Henderson said. Money raised from the cards goes toward the Dollar-a-Month Club, which provides funding for activities and events, she said.
“The Eppson Center Dollar-a-Month Club provides much-needed financial support for emergency and special-event funding,” Henderson said. “Some of the things that they have put money toward this year would be training for instruction in Rock Steady Boxing … a Mother’s Day tea, a Father’s Day pancake breakfast, a picnic in the park in August and an electric range for the kitchen.”
Because working with the greeting cards requires creativity, it reminds Madden of what she said was her most interesting job: an Albertsons cake decorator in Cody. Like the cakes she used to work with, the cards require creative thinking to take parts from different cards and turn them into something new, Madden said.
“(Being creative) is why I like crafts, because I can be creative and do it the way I want to,” she said. “Being with the cards now, because it is creativity, they recycle these cards, people bring these cards in that they have at home and we fix them up so that they look like brand-new cards. It is the creativity part of me because when I was a cake decorator, I had to be creative.”
Madden has also taken over a weekly exercise dance class she participated in. She learned how to dance when she was younger and it became an important part of her life. She would even teach others how to waltz or cha-cha.
“I had a second cousin, she had a dance studio back in New Jersey and (my) mom sent me to dancing school, and as I got older, my cousin put me to work at her studio to teach ballroom dancing,” she said. “I sent my girls to dancing school so they can have a little bit of poise and know how to get on a dance floor and dance with your boyfriend — or your husband — because it is fun.”
After she came to Wyoming, Madden changed her dancing style from ballroom to line dancing and other Western dances more popular in the area.
“When I moved out here, I learned how to do Western dancing because you don’t get a lot of ballroom dancing things here,” Madden said. “We just went to weddings and stuff like that and people started to do this and I said, ‘What are you doing? How do you do this?’ and I just picked it up from that.”
Madden said being a volunteer is great because of her nature to be around people and help them out. She said to be a good volunteer, you have to commit to it as if it were your job because people oftentimes depend on volunteers for necessities they cannot provide for themselves.
“When you take on something, you better be dedicated to it and be responsible,” Madden said. “You know you say, ‘OK, I’m going to volunteer to do Meals on Wheels,’ you better be committed to it and show up because those people are depending on those meals.”
Henderson said Madden’s help around the Eppson Center has made it a better place to be and more fun.
“She is such a go getter, she participates in many of our classes and she comes to many of our events,” she said. “She is just delightful and friendly and fun to be with and always happy so it just makes the room a brighter place when she is there.”
