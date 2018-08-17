A University of Wyoming student is hoping to build a budding business while also helping Laramie residents cut their plastic bag addiction.
Jerica Hunter, a second-year student in the UW MBA program, placed second last spring in the social enterprise track of the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition with Sunao, a reusable bag subscription service.
Her second-place finish came with cash and professional coaching, which she’s using to jump-start her business, with the hope of being in operation this fall. In the meantime, she’s testing the concept with volunteers through Big Hollow Food Co-op.
Hunter grew up in Worland and spent four years in the U.S. Army before moving to Laramie to work on her degrees. She decided last year she wanted to enter the entrepreneurship competition after watching from the sidelines for several years.
“I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur and was always a dreamer,” she said.
The idea for Sunao (pronounced soo-nay-oh) came to her as she experienced repeated frustrating shopping experiences where she had intended to bring a reusable bag but would forget.
“I’ve always tried to be environmentally conscious,” she said. “I’m just trying to be more aware.”
Named after a Japanese term she translated as seeing reality for what it is, not what it’s perceived to be, Sunao aims to make using reusable bags easier and recruit people to ditch plastic.
Those ubiquitous bags — 100 billion a year are used in the U.S. — don’t biodegrade but instead break into smaller and smaller pieces over hundreds of years, contaminating habitats and harming wildlife.
“It’s accepting the fact that we have an impact on our environment and we need to be aware of that,” Hunter said.
More than 200 cities around the U.S. and the state of California have banned their use or now charge a fee for bags.
Sunao works by recruiting residents who pay a subscription fee for the use of bags waiting for them at participating retailers. Shoppers would have several days to return their bag to a drop-off site, where it would be collected, washed and returned to service.
“Kind of like a movie rental, you don’t keep the bags indefinitely,” she said.
Shoppers wouldn’t have to remember bringing reusable bags with them on shopping excursions.
“You’re not stuck without bags,” she said. “You could go into any community store and walk out with bags the same as you would do with plastic bags.”
Retailers could be enticed to participate with the lure of cutting their bottom line. One hardware store in town told her during her research that it spent $900 on plastic bags in 2016.
The test has been underway for several weeks, with bags available near the check-out counters at the co-op and drop-off points placed in several spots around town. Bags for the Laramie test were sewn by the Hilde Project, a non-profit organization that teaches sewing skills to women. About 30 people are participating.
“A concept might sound perfect to you, but you don’t know until you get actual people using it,” Hunter said.
She said she’s hoping bags will eventually have barcodes or similar technology in order to streamline the process.
Hunter said she’s planning to target Laramie’s downtown district and then expand from there. She also has her eye on Cody and Jackson as potential communities for Sunao.
Hunter said Sunao’s fabric bags, which are made from recycled material, are better for the environment than even reusable bags made from plastic. Regular washing keeps them free from contamination from grocery products.
Jeff Hubbell, operations manager at Big Hollow Food Co-op, said he was impressed with the idea and excited to participate in the test.
“We always like being part of these beta tests — things that are community-based, university-based and environmentally-conscious,” he said.
He said shoppers often mention when they’ve intended to bring a reusable bag but forgot. The co-op outfits shoppers with donated plastic bags if they don’t bring their own.
When donated supplies run low, the store purchases new plastic bags.
“Working at the check-out, it comes up a lot,” he said. “It is obviously something that everyone wants to do.”
Hunter said she hopes Sunao can eventually entice non-plastic bag users to make a shopping shift.
“I think our communities would enjoy this and would prosper from this,” she said.
