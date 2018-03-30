After touring the world and playing on five continents in the last year, hometown band Teenage Bottlerocket is performing in Laramie this weekend.
Together with Nothington, Redbush and Not My Weekend, Teenage Bottlerocket is scheduled to play at 8 p.m. today at the Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St. Tickets are $15 in advance or $17 at the door. The show is open to those 18 and older.
“We play Laramie once a year and try to make it as much of an event as possible,” vocalist and guitarist Ray Carlisle said.
Carlisle, who is turning 40 this weekend, formed the group in 2001 together with his twin brother, Brandon, who died in 2015.
“This is not only a celebration of Teenage Bottlerocket’s music, but also a celebration of Brandon’s life,” he said.
Carlisle said the group, which includes vocalist/guitarist Kody Templeman, bassist Miguel Chen and drummer Darren Chewka, is proud of its Laramie roots and loves the tight-knit local community.
“We’ve never shied away from the fact that we’re from Laramie, Wyoming,” he said. “We take a certain degree of pride in that because it’s cool for us.”
After performing in Denver, Laramie and Casper this weekend, Teenage Bottlerocket is set to play in Costa Rica and Mexico this spring. They’ll head to Europe for a summer tour starting in June.
In November, they plan to hunker down in the studio to record their eighth record.
“It’s going to be a busy year,” Carlisle said.
Carlisle has been working in his Laramie studio, while Templeman has been working in his Denver studio on songs for the new record.
“We record demos and bounce them back and forth to each other,” he said. “We’ll take all these ideas to the studio in November and hopefully have somewhere from 14-20 songs, and settle on 14 songs for the full length.”
The group’s last record, “Stealing the Covers,” was released in July. This weekend’s show will be the first Laramie performance since then.
Redbush, led by frontman J.D. Korpitz, has been part of the Laramie music scene for more than 15 years.
“They’re local legends,” Carlisle said.
At the other end of the spectrum, Not My Weekend is a local group of “some younger dudes,” all of them recent graduates of Laramie High School, he said. Nothington is based in San Francisco and has been playing with Teenage Bottlerocket for a while.
