Laramie, Wyoming (82070)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.