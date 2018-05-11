A series of summer tours showing off Laramie culture and history is set to kick off May 18 and continue almost every Friday until Sept. 14.
Most of the Laramie Walking and Biking Tours will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Wyoming Women’s History House, 321 S. Second.
All tours are free. Topics include murals, public art, architecture, monuments, Greenhill Cemetery, brothels, Laramie and Albany County history and the West Side neighborhood.
Jessica Flock, a local historian who is leading many of the tours, said she loves Laramie and is passionate about sharing Laramie’s past with residents and visitors alike.
“I hope they get a really good sense of Laramie and the incredible history and culture that we have connected to the whole town,” she said.
Five of the 15 tours on the summer schedule, including the first tour May 18, are mural walking tours during which Flock will discuss the stories and artists behind the art. During the 90-minute tour, participants will make a loop through the downtown district, taking in most of the large-scale murals that have been appearing downtown since 2011.
The tour will range as far south as “Crossing Sherman Hill” and “We Built the Dream” near Kearney Street and as far north as “Tierra y Libertad” on the Big Hollow Food Co-op building on First Street.
Flock will also lead a public art bike tour June 1 and a Laramie monuments bike tour on June 22. The public art tour will take in everything from “Penumbra” on South Third Street to a Robert Russin sculpture in Udine Park, plus art near the Albany County Courthouse and on the University of Wyoming campus.
Laramie monuments included on the tour are dedicated to World War I casualties, the Black 14, Benjamin Franklin, Chief Washakie and pioneering women in Laramie’s history, among others.
The Greenhill Cemetery walking tours, which will start at the cemetery, 455 N. 15th St., will include historians portraying some of the figures from Laramie’s past that are part of the tour.
Many of Laramie’s past residents and their accomplishments take on special significance as Laramie celebrates its 150th anniversary.
“Getting to share about the awesomeness of Laradise here on our 150th year celebration is just wonderful,” Flock said.
On June 28, there will be a mural dedication in partnership with Laramie Pridefest in the Historic Figures Alley, which is a collection of portraits in the alley that runs from Ivinson to Grand between Second and Third streets.
The summer tours are sponsored by the Laramie Mural Project, Laramie Public Art Coalition, Laramie Main Street Alliance and the Pedal House.
