Never shying away from the social and political discussions occurring across the nation, the University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance plans to finish its current season with a production that dives into the topic — and history — of immigration.
Thoroughly researched and composed entirely of real oral histories, “Six Songs from Ellis” brings together acting, dance, projection and more to share the stories of some of the 12 million people who came to the United States through Ellis Island.
UW professor Marsha Knight wrote “Six Songs” after repeated visits to the island and an extensive study of the oral histories collected there.
“It can put a very human voice on the topic as we wrestle with it in these current days,” she said. “It’s dance, it’s theatre, it’s documentary, and in many ways, it’s kind of working in every regard to put the individual stamp on what is being said. Anytime a person speaks, their name is projected, their date of entry, so it’s not just voices we’re hearing there’s a name attached to it.”
Between 1892-1954, several million immigrants moved through Ellis Island, though the most intense period of migration was 1900-1914, when 5,000-10,000 people passed through daily.
Having fallen into disrepair, the island’s facilities were restored in the ’80s — a revitalization which also included the opening of the Ellis Island Immigration Museum and a concerted effort to collect oral histories from the immigrants who arrived during the island’s heyday.
“Ellis Island has a treasure trove of about 2,500 oral histories,” Knight said. “It is one of the largest collections of oral histories in the world.”
Knight visited the island soon after, during the late ’80s. Listening to some of the oral histories on display at the museum, Knight said she recognized the potential for sharing these stories theatrically, but it wasn’t until a return visit in 2003 that she began seriously working on the possibility.
“You’re always looking for these kinds of things in the arts,” Knight said.
She produced an earlier version of the piece in 2009, but was able to more fully develop the work after using a large portion of a recent year-long sabbatical to take a deeper dive into the oral histories.
“These oral histories were given by people who were well on in their lives, who were in their 70s and 80s, et cetera,” she said. “I think that there is great benefit to be had from looking at those who experienced this who are now very much a part of our culture, who maybe at the time, were not welcome to come into this country.”
The production features 21 UW students in both acting and dancing roles, as well as the actual audio from the recorded histories. The production samples real stories of individuals who chose to leave their home countries or were forced out and the experiences they had on the boat and on the island. It touches on the reflections of those who were allowed in, as well as the handful who were deported through the same portal.
“It just runs such an incredible, vast range of human experience,” Knight said.
“Six Song from Ellis” is at 7:30 p.m. April 24-28 and 2 p.m. April 29 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage. Tickets are $14 for the public, $11 for senior citizens and $7 for UW students. Call the Fine Arts box Office at 766-6666 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.