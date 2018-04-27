For individuals in Wyoming living with HIV or AIDS, everyday life can be a struggle. As an HIV infection gives way to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, and the body loses its ability to fight pathogens, life-threatening infections and cancers find it easier to take hold.
But Drag Queen Bingo — an upcoming night of laughter, lewdness and libations — seeks to make life easier for those with HIV or AIDS.
“It is not your grandmother’s church parlor bingo,” said Jim Osborn, a member of the Stilettos drag troupe. “We tell people it’s rated R — really not for kids. It is an adult evening in terms of language, there’s profanity for sure. But it is really a memorable experience people will never forget.”
The night serves as a fundraiser for individuals who take part in Ryan White — a federally funded program serving uninsured or underinsured victims of AIDS and their families, which helps roughly 500,000 people each year.
The program is named for a young man who contracted AIDS during a blood transfusion in the ‘80s and became an advocate for AIDS research before his death in 1990.
Scott Cheney, of the nonprofit organization Wyoming AIDS Assistance, said the hundreds of rural state residents living with HIV or AIDS face added challenges.
“One of the greatest requests we get is for transportation because there are 200 some people in the Ryan White program in Wyoming, and there’s only three physicians in the state who can manage care for HIV,” he said. “So, if you’re someone who lives in Powell and have to drive to Casper, that’s a big financial commitment to make.”
Prior to the bingo night, free HIV testing will run from 4-6 p.m. — and important part of the organization’s education and awareness campaign, Cheney said, adding the true extent of AIDS in Wyoming is difficult to quantify.
“It always hovers around 200 people who are part of Ryan White,” he said. “But statistically, over half of the people who have HIV don’t know that they have it. And so, there’s a large number of people living in Wyoming who don’t know they have HIV and there are a few people in Wyoming who aren’t part of the Ryan White program.”
Cheney’s organization sponsors the bingo night, annually raising more than $20,000 in just a few hours.
“All the money raised goes directly to people in Wyoming,” he said. “We have really, really limited overhead costs for our events. We’re lucky with that, and then we actually receive a grant from the Wyoming Department of Health to help cover that overhead.”
In addition to bingo, the night features lip-sync battles, performances by the Stilettos drag queens, three bars managed by Altitude Chophouse & Brewery and pizza.
The evening is limited to 400 attendees — the ballroom’s capacity — and Cheney said the hosts hope to set a new fundraising record.
“We have the goal this year of raising $25,000,” he said. “Last year, we raised $21,000 so we’re hoping to beat that.”
Free HIV testing starts at 4 p.m., doors open for bingo at 5:30 p.m. and the night starts in earnest at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Hilton Garden Inn Ballroom, 2229 Grand Ave. Tickets are $10 and attendees are encouraged to bring cash for drinks, raffles and tips. Go to www.wyoaids.org/bingo for more information.
