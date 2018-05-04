Encounter a nerd — or simply a pun-enthusiast — sometime today and you’re likely to be greeted by the salutation: “May the Fourth be with you.”
Appropriate responses range from, “And also with you,” to a more noncommittal and exhausted groan. But even groaners have something nerdy to look forward to this May 4.
Acclaimed comedy musician Steve Goodie stops in Laramie tonight to perform a set of parody and original songs, covering the gamut of all things nerdy and weird, from “Star Wars” — the franchise which inspired today’s notorious greeting — to United Airlines.
“How many times have you heard a song about Daylight Saving Time, or the movie ‘Deliverance,’ or poop?” Goodie said. “These are some of my favorite subjects.”
Goodie is the host of Open Mic Night at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee, and was frequently featured on the Dr. Demento Show — a radio program that defined comedy music for several decades before developing into a podcast, which is still running.
Goodie’s nerdy songs reference, celebrate and make fun of some of his favorite fantasy series, “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter.” The latter of these has actually lent itself to an entire genre of music based solely on the British children’s books: wizard rock, sometimes shortened to “wrock.”
“I found out I’m one of the chief proponents of wizard rock before I even knew that that was a thing,” Goodie said. “I’ve been doing ‘Harry Potter’ songs since the early 2000s.”
The stop in Laramie is one of around 40 on Goodie’s Big Dumb Tour of Comedy House Concerts Spring 2018, which will take him from Nashville to Seattle and back through a long string of cities.
“It’s big because it’s six weeks long and I’m playing pretty much every night in one place or another, driving a couple hours every day to play a show the following night,” he said. “And it’s dumb because a lot of my songs are just dumb. I’ve got songs about Daylight Saving Time and lint and cheese and … NASCAR — I don’t think you can get a whole lot dumber than that.”
Goodie’s show will be hosted by Laramie House Concerts, in a venue called the Room of Requirement, said Brett Glass, who helped to organize the event.
“There are so many musicians who tour and drive right through Laramie on I-80 without stopping,” he said. “We happen to be a good distance from other cities they’re likely to play, so we decided it would be a good idea to encourage them to stop and perform for us.”
Laramie House Concerts is a nonprofit, volunteer community arts group seeking to keep the tradition of intimate, non-commercial house shows alive in Laramie.
“Many of our musicians have commented, ‘This is wonderful, we don’t have the clink of silverware, the roar of the espresso machine,’” Glass said. “They get a very appreciative audience that’s there to pay attention to them, rather than one that happens to be in the coffeehouse or the bar at the time they come play.”
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m. today in Laramie House Concert’s Room of Requirement. The venue is located downtown in the Wagner Building, 209 Grand Ave. The event is free although donations for the touring artist are encouraged. Go to www.laramiehouseconcerts.com for more information.
