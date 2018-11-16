Christmas is coming to Laramie High School this weekend, and it promises to be filled singing, dancing and a ton of costume changes.
The LHS musical theater program is set to present “White Christmas” at 7 p.m. today, 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Saturday at the school’s theater, 1710 Boulder Dr. Admission is $8 for adults and $6 for students and children. Tickets are available at the door or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The musical, with songs by Irving Berlin, is based on the 1954 film of the same name. The story follows two WWII veterans who fall for two sisters, all of whom work in show business. The four travel to an inn in Vermont, where they prepare a show to save the failing business, which is run by a former general.
Cast members said the LHS production includes elements from both the movie and the musical for those who have enjoyed both. The production includes classic songs made famous by the movie, as well as songs not seen on the screen.
“I don’t think we’ll disappoint,” said Braylen Bleak, who plays Judy Haynes, the attention-loving younger sister.
Hazel Homer-Wambeam, who plays sensible older sister Betty Haynes, said the family-friendly production includes music from several different eras.
“There’s lots of dancing and singing, and there are huge dance numbers,” she said.
Jaxon Cox and Carter Sell play the male leads, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis.
Cox described his character as somewhat of a grump on the surface, but kind underneath.
“The problem is getting to that inside,” he said.
Sell said Phil Davis is more fun-loving than his friend.
“He’s a classic best-friend sidekick to Bob,” he said.
University of Wyoming student Becca Maniscalchi assisted four student choreographers in developing the dances, some of which involve most of the 80-person cast.
Director Mike Hancey said the ambitious production is one of the biggest he’s tackled at LHS, especially if you count costume changes — about 400.
“It is a huge, huge show,” he said. “We’ve never done anything like this in the past.”
