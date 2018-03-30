An improv comedy duo known for their work on the television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” is set to bring their live show to Laramie next weekend.
“Scared Scriptless,” starring Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 6 at the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium.
The show is sponsored by UW Presents.
Tickets are $25 for the public, $20 for seniors and UW faculty and staff, and $15 for students. The pair last performed in Laramie in 2009.
Sherwood said he and Mochrie improvise new material every night based on audience suggestions and participation.
“The only preparation we do is a sound check with the microphone,” he said. “The contents of the games are completely unknown to us every single time.”
Much like the long-running TV show, which aired from 1998-2007 and was revived in 2013, performers play short improvisational games during which they create unscripted characters, scenes and songs in the moment.
Sherwood said their live show incorporates a lot more audience participation than the TV show.
“We have lots of people onstage at every show,” he said.
Sherwood said he and Mochrie decided to launch a live show after performing together in Las Vegas with other members of the “Whose Line” cast. They enjoyed working together but wanted more stage time than they got as part of an ensemble group.
“We both are stage hogs and we like to perform, so we went out on the road and gave it a try, and it turned out to be successful,” he said.
That was 15 years, and they’ve been touring and performing since.
Sherwood said he’s never had a disagreement with the easy-going Mochrie, in part because they share the same vision when it comes to their work.
“We approach what we want to do in improv show from such a similar perspective that I’m not trying to pull it in one direction and he’s trying to go some other way,” Sherwood said.
Sherwood said he was an only child who moved around a lot while growing up. Comedy, which he absorbed from television shows, became a tool for social success.
“My social survival mechanism — to get people to like me and interact with me — was to be funny,” he said.
His first exposure to improvisational comedy came in college when he saw a group perform, but he never tried it himself until he was older and living in Los Angeles. A friend suggested he check out an improv class.
“It was like the heavens opened up and a ray of sunshine shone down on me — this was what I was meant to do,” he said. “I was really good at it right off the bat and never stopped doing it from that day forward.”
Stand-up comedians must constantly work hard to perfect their performances, Sherwood said, while improvisers rely on their creative impulses.
“Once you get really good, you throw the rules away and just work on instinct,” he said.
After 15 years with the live show, he and Mochrie have developed strategies for helping audience members tap into their own creativity when suggesting ideas.
“You have to find ways to ask for things in less obvious ways, that steer their minds into a more creative and weird place,” he said. “We want to access the weird parts of their brain.”
Sherwood said some people are skeptical of the claim that they invent their act as they go, but the live show dispels that notion.
“We’re literally flying by the seat of our pants right in front of you, and that makes it comedy and magic at the same time,” he said.
