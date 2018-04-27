A project intended to foster collaboration between artists and scientists will be on display next weekend at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center.
The Transitory Observation, Projection and Outreach Exploration Project, also known as the TOPO-X Project, is a custom-made trailer that’s solar powered and designed to house video, audio and projection equipment.
It’s the inspiration of Brandon Gellis, assistant professor in the Department of Art and Art History; J.J. Shinker, associate professor in the Department of Geography; and Meg Thompson Stanton with the Laramie Public Art Coalition.
“It’s an observation, gathering, projection and outreach trailer,” Gellis said. “We can take it into the field. You can sleep in it. It has solar power to run computers and devices, charge cameras, whatever need be.”
The trailer will be on display and in operation from 7-8:30 p.m. May 4 outside the Berry Center. Inside the Berry Center, there will be a display with more art and videos made in and around the trailer, as well as “projects inspired by places the trailer has gone or could go,” Gellis said.
The indoor display is scheduled to be on view at the Berry Center through June 25.
The trailer, which has a teardrop shape and is about 10 feet long, was custom built this winter. This spring, Gellis used it to project work about how climate changes affect species extinction at an exhibit in Loveland, Colorado.
Gellis envisions artists and scientists taking it into the field to aid data collection during research trips, and then being able to use it to project or display their findings as visual art. Outdoor projection is possible no matter the outdoor conditions thanks to specialized housing for equipment.
He envisions upgrading it someday with a fabrication lab, including a 3-D printer and scanner.
“We can take the technology out into underrepresented parts of Wyoming and the country and teach kids firsthand,” he said.
The inspiration for the TOPO-X Project came in conversation with Thompson Stanton, Gellis said, as they brainstormed ways to be able to project a high-resolution image in a public outdoor space while still keeping equipment protected.
Then they dreamed up a vehicle that could also be used to gather content for art and science projects. Such a vehicle would foster collaboration and enrich public art.
“It just kept growing,” he said of their ideas. “(The trailer) is exactly what we wanted.”
In his work at UW, Gellis looks at ways art and technology can be used to explore scientific ideas. In his teaching he works to provide students with opportunities to use technology to explore their own ideas.
He said he hopes the TOPO-X Project will get people talking about interdisciplinary collaborations at the same time they’re thinking about ecology and conservation.
“I really want audiences to be able to have discussions about how art and science can work together and support each other,” he said.
Gellis and his colleagues are planning another TOPO-X Project projection event later in the summer at Vedauwoo. He also has plans to take the trailer to Jackson and UW’s AMK Ranch this summer for an exhibition.
Construction of the trailer was initially funded by a UW Biodiversity in Art Grant. Additional funding was provided by the UW Geological Museum, UW Office for Research and Economic Development and the Roy J. Shlemon Center for Quaternary Studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.